Indian Arrival Monument officially commissioned at Palmyra

– structure symbolises “the ties of blood and history” between Guyana and India, says President Granger

As part of the Indian Arrival Day activities in Berbice, the Government of Guyana in collaboration with the High Commission of India officially commissioned the long-awaited Indian Arrival Day Monument yesterday with a simple and short cultural programme and the unveiling of a plaque on the impressive structure.

In his address, President David Granger commended the Government of India for their contribution to the project and stated that the monument now serves as an indelible mark of the ties of blood and history between Guyana and India.

“India’s continuing and current concern for its diaspora is reflected in its decision to support the construction of this magnificent memorial, the Indian Immigration Monument.

Indian Arrival Day is commemorated today with the unveiling of this grand monument dedicated to the memory of Indian indentured immigrants whose exertions contributed to building this nation of Guyana. We are richer for their arrival and for their remaining here”, he noted.

The President alluded that the monument also serves as a reminder “of the journeys of arrival and the continuing journey towards a society characterised by human dignity and material progress. The protection and preservation of the family, as the monument depicts, is central to that continuing journey”.

Paying homage to the importance of the day itself, when almost 240,000 indentured immigrants arrived on the shores of the then British Guiana 181 years ago (5th May 1838), he made mention of the stellar contributions of Indians to the country.

“Indians protested and were punished but they persevered. They explored avenues of economic enterprise off the plantations after their indentures ended. Indian contributions to the economy are unquestionable.”

He added that, “Indians served as the main source of labour in the sugar and rice industries. They have helped to sustain these pillars of our economy for more than 180 years”. The resourcefulness of the East Indians, he said, contributed to the diversification of the rural, economic and social landscape of the country with many excelling in agriculture, accounting, the arts, business, diplomacy, education, engineering, law enforcement, legal services, medicine, military service, politics, the public service, sports and trade unionism.

He urged for the preservation of the multicultural heritage by working together for the “good life” for all.

Director General of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in India, Shri Akhilesh Mishra, underscored that the installation of the monument is a great example of working together and the contributions made by the government and the artists who designed the monument itself. He said the site now serves as a symbol of the connection between Guyana and India.

Also speaking at the event briefly was the High Commissioner of India Venkatachalam Mahalingam, who expressed his pleasure in having the commissioning of the monument on the day when the indentured Indians arrived to Guyana.

There were two dance items and renditions of the national songs by the Guyana Police Force Band.

The construction of the monument was fraught with challenges in the early stages.

In early 2017, poor workmanship saw the base of the monument collapse with $60M already expended on that first phase.

The government had raised the issue of the collapsed monument during a visit to India in February 2018. After the unexpected collapse of the base of the monument, Cabinet had made the decision that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure would assume responsibility for oversight of the project.

The six statues have a value of $31 million (US$150,000). It was a donation made by the Government of India to Guyana in 2017 while the Government of Guyana’s contribution amounted to $160M.

Construction was completed last month.