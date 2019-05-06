GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –WDFA Leg…Pouderoyen and Uitvlugt Warriors advance; matches continue today

Latest update May 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

The West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup KO tournament kicked off on Saturday afternoon with two matches at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground.

Pouderoyen FC goalscorers.

Pouderoyen Football Club and Uitvlugt Warriors were the teams registering wins, the former recording a huge 7-0 win over Stewartville, while the latter got past Crane FC by a 3-2 margin.
Devin Gaskin (3rd, 18th) and Teffon Fraser (8th, 25th) netted a double each for Pouderoyen, while there was one each for Donte McAulay (27th), Stefon Jupiter (48th) and EJ Marks in the 59th minute.
Andre Heywood netted in the first minute of their clash with Crane thanks to Andre Heywood but Crane responded in like manner on nine minutes through an Alex Ward goal. Kendall Ruel restored Uitvlugt’s advantage in the 40th minute but again, Crane evened things up on the stroke of half time through a Keron Innis effort.
The second half was all to play for and as it turned out Uitvlugt Warriors again went ahead but this time, Crane were not able to respond which meant that Uitvlugt walked away winners of the clash. J. Senson netted the winner in the 65th minute.
Play will continue today at the same venue when Eagles will take on De Kenderen from 14:00hrs followed by a clash between Den Amstel and Beavers FC. Stewartville drew the bye to the next round as only nine (9) clubs are contesting.

