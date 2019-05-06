Dr. Terrence Joseph is GDA President

Latest update May 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
Last Friday night the Guyana Darts Association elected their executive committee to chart its course for the next two years.
Dr. Terence Joseph was unanimously elected President, while Ms Victorine Chandro is the new Vice-president.
Sean Fenty and Adrian Damon were respectively elected to the positions of Secretary and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, while Melissa Smartt was returned as the Treasurer.
Edward Richmond is the new P.R.O. and the four committee members are Nicholas Young, Shondell Hyles, Fidel Hunter and Forbes July.
The Returning Officer was Mr. Ronald Williams.
