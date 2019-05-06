Diamond New Scheme are MYO Inter Jamaat softball champs

Diamond New Scheme Masjid won the Muslim Youth Organisation Inter-Jamaat 15-over softball competition with an exciting three-wicket victory over host MYO in the final which was contested on Wednesday last.

With a good size crowd and rain threatening, the home side were inserted and their opening pair of Shaheed Gittens and Safraz Esau gave MYO a solid start making 106 runs in 7 overs before Esau was bowled for 49 runs (6 x 6, 1 x 4) off the bowling of Patrick Khan, who also removed Gittens for 55 (4 x 6), 6 x 4).

MYO lost Javed Kayum and Latiff for three and eight runs respectively off the bowling of Rickey Sargeant and Shedon Perch in that order, but managed 176 for 8 in their 15 overs with 70 runs coming in the last eight overs.

The pick of the bowlers were Patrick Khan and Sheldon Perch with two wickets a piece.

Needing to go at 11.73 runs for over, Diamond New Scheme got off to a bad start when the in-form opener Rawl Reid was caught off Fazal Nazeem without scoring and Keisho Ramsarran was removed by Timore Mohamed for one. Rickey Sergeant was then brilliantly caught off 11 year-old Riyad Latif off Mohamed for 17, while Ajay Kishan was bowled by Safraz Esau for 13 leaving the score at 47-4.

Ameer Khan and Rajesh Reddy steadied the chase fairly with some attacking batting before Khan fell 12th over for 59 (4 x 6, 2 x 4). With 39 to get from three overs, Patrick Khan joined Reddy and took their team close to the target before Richard Latiff was entrusted to bowl the final over with 11 runs to defend.

Reddy was bowled off the first ball for 63 (8 x 6, 2 x 4), while Sheldon Perch was dismissed in similar fashion off the second ball.

In came Safraz Mohamed with 11 still to get in 4 balls, he took a single bringing it to 10 from 3 balls. Patrick Khan took strike and smashed the next ball for six over midwicket, reducing it to four from two. Latiff then produced a dot and four was needed from one ball, but Latiff did the unexpected and bowled a wide ball down the leg side and the batsmen ran two and one was required from one and once again Latiff bowled a wide down the leg side, giving Diamond New Scheme the Victory. Latiff ended with 3 wickets for 27 runs.

In the first semi final, Tuschen Train Station batted first and managed 193-9. Imtiaz Hack struck 73 (2×4, 9×6) while Timoth Persaud made 52. Rickey Sargeant and Patrick Khan picked up two wickets. In reply, New Diamond Scheme Masjid were reduced to 82-4 before Patrick Khan and Rajesh Reddy took them to victory with one over to spare as they plundered 112 from six overs. Reddy blasted an unbeaten 60 (5 x 6, 5 x 4) and Patrick Khan 33 not out (2 x 6, 2 x 4), while Rawl Reid made 45 earlier. Daniel Chunno had 2 for 16.

In the second semi final, MYO managed 242-3. Richard Latif smashed an unbeaten 126 (12×4, 11×6), while Timore Mohamed made 41, Shaheed Gittens 22, Javed Kayum 21 and Safraz Esau 20.

New Amsterdam were bowled out for 126 in 14.1 overs in reply. Ricky Boodhoo made 50 and Keion De Jesus 24; Riyad Latiff claimed two wickets for MYO.

In the third place play off, Tuschen Train Station Masjid made 64-5 from their reduced quota of six overs with Imtiaz Hack scoring 21; Aslam Wajid took two wickets. New Amsterdam made light work of the total as they raced to 65 for 1 in 5.3 overs with Martin Singh making 25 and Keion De Jesus 19.

At the presentation ceremony, Mr. Imran Ally thanked all the teams for participating and also said that the competition was played in its true spirit of its motto “Unity and Brotherhood through Sports”. He also thanked the media who have created an atmosphere of excitement through their coverage; Mr. Timothy of the Guyana Times, Mr. Fizul Deo of the Guyana Chronicle and Mr. Zaheer Mohamed of the Kaieteur News- they were presented with medals for their services rendered. Man of the Match in the final was Rajesh Reddy for his match winning knock of 63 runs; Most runs scored in the competition (Preliminary round)- Keion De Jesus (New Amsterdam) of 335 runs; Highest individual score (Preliminary Round)- Keion De Jesus (New Amsterdam) 122 against LBI; Best Bowling Figures (Preliminary Round)- Wahab Riaz (New Amsterdam) of 7 for 16 against LBI; Most wickets in the competition (Preliminary Round)- Wahab Riaz (New Amsterdam) 18 wickets.