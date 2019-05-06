Defi Sportif Altergo…Walter Grant-Stuart captures gold in 40-mile road Race

Placed 3rd in TT but relegated to 6th

Guyana’s top Differently Able cyclist Walter Grant-Stuart has once again proved that he belongs amongst the best in the world by putting on a world class display in winning the Defi Sportif Altergo Contre-La-Montre Cycle Road Race yesterday in Canada.

Grant-Stuart, who broke away from the pack along with the World Time Trial Champion Michael Sametz and the World C3 Road Race Champion Tristen Chernove who ended second in the Time Trials.

Grant-Stuart, who won gold in the same event last year, covered the 40-mile distance this time around in a record time of One Hour, 38 Minutes 02 Seconds. Speaking with Kaieteur Sport from Canada, he also revealed that he did the third fastest time in the Time Trials but was relegated to 6th place because it was deemed that he had 100% stability as well as for the fact that he used a normal bike rather than a Time Trial Bike.

Despite, Grant-Stuart still received points for his placing in the event that was won by the World Champion, Canadian Michael Sametz who has a stability measurement of 93.19% while second was Tristen Chernove with a stability rating of 89.60%.

Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) President Horace Burrowes, who is Mexico at the Pan American U23 Championships, offered congratulations to Grant-Stuart for his heart warming performance and wished him well going forward.

Director of Sport, Christopher Jones has also congratulated Grant-Stuart on behalf of the government and people of Guyana for making the nation proud once again with the National Anthem being played.

Apart from thanking Almighty God for allowing him to be victorious one again, Grant-Staurt is thanking his sponsors for their support which has made his achievement possible: National Sports Commission, Farfan and Mendes, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company, Guyana Fire Service, Soesdyke Neighborhood Democratic Council, Freight Link Express, Grace Kennedy, Sylvester Soup Man at the Soesdyke Junction.