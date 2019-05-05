Worst fears confirmed as toddler’s body found

Latest update May 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
The body of a two-year-old girl who went missing last Thursday, was recovered late yesterday afternoon. The body was spotted in the Lower Pomeroon River, Region Two.
The girl is believed to have drowned, after she fell from a landing a mere 20 feet from her Charity Squatting area home, Essequibo Coast.
Based on reports, the body of two-year-old Zaverha France, was seen floating in the Lower Pomeroon around 16:30 hrs by a passersby. This publication was informed that the body was discovered six miles from where the toddler fell overboard.
The badly decomposed body of the child was fished out of the Pomeroon River, and transported to Charity via boat. The body was then taken to the Suddie Mortuary where it awaits a postmortem examination.
This publication was told last Thursday morning, that the toddler was last seen by her mother Samantha Lane, shortly before she disappeared in a nearby canal around 09:00 hrs.
Family members told Kaieteur News last Thursday afternoon that the mother had just taken off the child’s clothes, and was about to give her a bath.
Based on additional information, a young boy within the community saw when the two-year-old fell into the canal.
Just ten minutes following to her disappearance, a search party comprising community members went in search of the missing child. Community members reportedly dived through the canal, which leads to the Pomeroon River, in hope of recovering the child’s body.
