Ram Jattan got nuff ambition

Everybody got ambition. When you small and all you want to do is pitch marble you parents does tell you how you don’t have ambition. When dem boys use to go to school everybody think dem had ambition.

That is how dem parents use to tell people how dem children gun be doctor or lawyer. From small Ram Jattan mother use to seh that she son got ambition. Everybody he meet she use to tell dem how she son bright and how when he get big he gun be a lawyer.

De boy live up to he mother prediction. At one stage people use to believe that she can cut card because she coulda see so far into de future.

Now de man showing how much ambition he got. Thursday de man announce how he want to be Prime Minister and how he gun fight Moses fuh de wuk. This man and Moses is good friend. At least up to last week dem boys was sure de two men was friends.

Both of dem tun lawyer and both of dem tek on Jagdeo when dem claim how he lie. Now dem boys sure de two of dem don’t talk. Moses was doing a good job. When Soulja Bai was in Cuba and Moses had to tek charge, de man was a president. De man had outriders but he never use de siren. He was simple.

Now dem boys want to know how a man can be Prime Minister today and tun an ordinary Minister de next day. That is wha Ram Jattan planning fuh Moses. People sure that he want to put de man out de party because he know Moses wouldn’t step down from Prime Minister

Something gun happen. Soulja Bai already seh beef nah got bone dog nah got business. Trotty quiet because he don’t want to get caught up in any murder. Somebody gun poison somebody and all because of de Prime Minister wuk.

Talk half and watch you ambition.