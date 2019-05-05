Prisoner who picks handcuffs to escape police custody jailed

Latest update May 5th, 2019 12:59 AM
An unemployed man on Friday found himself in a prison cell after he admitted to picking a handcuff to escape police custody where he was under arrest for simple larceny.
Roy Abrams, 48, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where he was handed down the prison sentence.
It was alleged that on April 24, 2019 at Alberttown Georgetown, Abrams while in custody at the Alberttown Police Station for the offence of simple larceny, escaped from lawful custody.
Facts presented by police prosecutor Sanj Singh indicated that on the day in question around 11:30hrs, the defendant was arrested and taken into custody at the Alberttown Police Station where he was waiting to be processed for court.
He was handcuffed and placed to sit on a bench in the inquiries office. However, Abrams managed to pick the cuffs and jump over the inquiries counter to make good his escape.
A search was launched by the police ranks however; they were unable to locate the defendant. On May 1, 2019, Abrams was apprehended by the police and was charged for the present offence.
Magistrate Daly then sentenced the defendant to serve nine months in prison for the offence of escaping lawful custody.
On Wednesday he will return to court where he will be made to answer the simple larceny charge.
May 05, 2019Despite burning questions over the questionable procurement of exercise and textbooks to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars overseas, the Guyana National Printers Limited (GNPL) has...
May 05, 2019
May 05, 2019
May 05, 2019
May 05, 2019
May 05, 2019
There were seven of us. I was the last for my parents, so there was a gaping age gap between the second child, Harold (Lightweight)... more
The revelation that the Ministry of Education does not have any arrangement for procuring exercise and text books from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders It’s no secret that the countries of the Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) are divided... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]