Prisoner who picks handcuffs to escape police custody jailed

An unemployed man on Friday found himself in a prison cell after he admitted to picking a handcuff to escape police custody where he was under arrest for simple larceny.

Jailed Roy Abrams

Roy Abrams, 48, was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly where he was handed down the prison sentence.
It was alleged that on April 24, 2019 at Alberttown Georgetown, Abrams while in custody at the Alberttown Police Station for the offence of simple larceny, escaped from lawful custody.
Facts presented by police prosecutor Sanj Singh indicated that on the day in question around 11:30hrs, the defendant was arrested and taken into custody at the Alberttown Police Station where he was waiting to be processed for court.
He was handcuffed and placed to sit on a bench in the inquiries office. However, Abrams managed to pick the cuffs and jump over the inquiries counter to make good his escape.
A search was launched by the police ranks however; they were unable to locate the defendant. On May 1, 2019, Abrams was apprehended by the police and was charged for the present offence.
Magistrate Daly then sentenced the defendant to serve nine months in prison for the offence of escaping lawful custody.
On Wednesday he will return to court where he will be made to answer the simple larceny charge.

