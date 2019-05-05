Hand-in-Hand 3-day U-19 Inter-County cricketRoberts, Persaud leave Essequibo in control despite Sinclair’s 50

On a day when two sessions were lost to rain, off-spinners Lance Roberts (3-14) and Amit Persaud (3-53) left Essequibo in the asce

ndency despite Junior Sinclair’s 50 when the truncated opening day of the Hand-in-Hand Inter-County U-19 three-day second round game ended yesterday at Lusignan with defending Champions Berbice on 107-6, after the opening session was not played in sunny conditions and a dry ground because overnight rain had seeped through the covers.

Just when the pitch was dry enough to facilitate play, a hard shower just after lunch delayed the action further. When the downpour ceased and the covers were removed, the pitch was in a good condition but bowler’s run-up, which was left uncovered, was wet.

Play eventually commenced after Tea and Essequibo asked Berbice to bat on a slow track and heavy outfield and the inform Alex Algoo and Sinclair provided a solid foundation.

But Algoo played a carless drive and was taken at cover as Persaud, who had seven wickets against Demerara in the

first round at Bourda, made the breakthrough in the 21st over with the score on 42-1.

Algoo made 22 from 50 balls from 74 minutes and reached the boundary once, while Roberts had Jeetendra Outar (2) caught and bowled at 49-2.

Persaud, who bowled with good control but little flight, got one to bounce and Sinclair was taken at short-leg after hitting four fours and two sixes and batting for 109 minutes and facing 104 in his even fifty.

The left-handed Seon Glasgow joined Kevlon Anderson at 79-3 but Persaud soon produced a beauty which did not turn and induced Kevlon Anderson, arguably the best teenage batsman in the Caribbean, to edge a catch to slip after making five at 80-4.

Persaud bowled a few loose deliveries which were dispatched for boundaries before Glasgow (3) threw his wicket away; drilling a catch to cover, while Shamar Angel was LBW for a duck as Roberts, who bowled in tandem with Persaud, struck twice at 87 as Berbice slipped 87-6.

Garfield Benjamin (13) and Nigel Deodat (10) added a quick 20-run unbroken stand as Essequibo released the pressure with some loose bowling in the last few overs in fading light.

The pair will be at the crease when play is scheduled to start at 09:30hrs today weather permitting. (Sean Devers)