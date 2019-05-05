GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegTimehri Panthers and Grove Hi Tech advance to semis; Diamond United into round 2

Timehri Panthers behind doubles each from Tyrone Burnette and Ishmael Pulsuram eased to a solid 6-0 win over Herstelling Raid

ers to ease into the semi finals of the inaugural GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup, East Bank Football Association leg which continued yesterday at the GFF National Training Facility yesterday.

Also easing into the semi finals was Grove Hi Tech which did so without breaking a sweat as their opponent, Diamond Upsetters did not show up for the match. Yesterday’s other match which was a first round clash between Diamond United and Samatta Point/Kaneville saw the former hammering the latter 10-4 in a goal feast.

Diamond with the win has earned a second round date with Soesdyke Falcons tomorrow from 14:00hrs at the same venue. This match would be the feature of a double header as the East Bank Football Association Senior League will kick off with one match between Grove Hi Tech and Kuru Kururu Warriors.

The EBFA Senior League is being sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) fulfilling a commitment made by President Wayne Forde. The official march past of the 11 contesting clubs would also take place with the best dressed team set to be rewarded with a trophy.

Yesterday’s U-20 KFC action saw a total of 20 goals being scored in the two matches played as the teams battle for the lone available spot in the national playoffs.

Timehri Panthers got their goals from Burnette who scored in the 4th and 49th minutes; Pulsuram was on target in the 17th and 73rd minutes, while there was one apiece for Shawn Stelle in the 24th and Tyrone David in the 37th minute.

Diamond United ran away 3-0 leaders by the 17th minute in their clash against Samatta Point/Kaneville which saw two helmet-tricks and one hat-trick being recorded. Tariq Pryce blasted the first of his four goals for Diamond in the 5th minute and followed up with strikes in the 73rd, 84th and 89th minutes.

Runaldo Grant in the 10th and Corvin Griffith in the 17th had put Diamond 3-0 up after which Tyreece came into the mix with his four goals, the first coming in the 27th minute. He followed up with similarly in the 39th, 67th and 79th minutes.

Samatta Point/Kaneville’s Jadon Forthe battled the best he could have for his team by netting a hat-trick but it was never going to be enough to save them against the rampaging lads from Diamond United.

Forthe rocked the back of the nets in the 20th, 78th and 87th minutes. The other goal came off the boot of Kenyan Moe in the 82nd minute.