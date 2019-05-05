Latest update May 5th, 2019 12:59 AM

Fly Jamaica to pay off tickets debts by July 1

Fly Jamaica has committed to pay off some 46 complainants by July 1.
The cash-strapped airline, which sent home staffers earlier this year, committed to work with the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission in ensuring consumers are refunded.

The scene after the plane crash at Timehri last November.

On Thursday, at the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission’s (CCAC) Office at Sophia, representatives of the commission and Fly Jamaica met to discuss refunds to consumers following an accident the company experienced on November 9, 2018 at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.
The accident resulted in the subsequent non-operation of flights in and out of Guyana.
Attending the meeting were CCAC representatives, the Director, Dawn Cush; the Consumer Affairs officer, Feyona Austin-Paul; and Senior Investigator, David Kaladin of the Consumer Affairs Unit; and Fly Jamaica’s representatives, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ronald Reece and Operations Manager, Carl Bowen.
According to the commission, discussed in the meeting were the issues of complaints filed by consumers requesting refunds from Fly Jamaica and the company’s status of repayment.
“To date the CCAC is in receipt of 46 complaints with an estimated value of $8,316,504.
Resulting from the discussions, Fly Jamaica has committed to work with the Commission to process refunds for consumers by July 1, 2019. Captain Ronald Reece expressed his regret at the situation and looks forward to bringing closure to the matter, stating that, “refunds to consumers is at the top of the company’s agenda”.
The CCAC said it remains committed to ensuring the consumers are kept abreast with the developments as it relates to their refunds.
“Consumers requesting further information can contact the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission on 219-4410-13.”
Six passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries when a Canada-bound plane crashed shortly after take-off outside of Guyana’s capital.
The Fly Jamaica flight made an emergency landing at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri, at about 02:00 local time.
It had taken off not long before heading for Toronto.
The Boeing 757, carrying 126 people, including two infants, returned after experiencing hydraulic problems.
A spokesman for the airline said it “suffered an accident on landing”, but all 118 passengers and eight crew were safe.
The airplane ran off the northern end of the runway, into the sand, suffering severe damage.
The airline, based in Jamaica, is jointly owned by Guyanese and Jamaicans.
It had been providing critical connections to Jamaica, Canada and New York.

 

