Everything should not be a partisan battle, wearing our people down

We find ourselves, for some time now, living in a society where many are caught up in the political power struggle and are failing to recognise the importance of the collective labour struggle, that is the welfare of the masses, which transcends political parties.

We are being reminded today that regardless of which party(s)/government is in power we have to earn, to live, to provide for our families. We therefore have a responsibility to hold all political parties, all regimes accountable, through our votes, our collective agitation and collective will. For though the citizens/workers are not powerless, it is the politicians who hold the reins of government, determine the allocation and utilisation of resources, and through whom we achieve.

Everything should not be a partisan battle in Guyana, wearing our people down, where there is nothing that we can find common ground on and see the need to work together. The workers of this nation have been beseeching the politicians to have meaningful engagement.

Today the National Assembly sees the Opposition engaging in a boycott even as their grievances are being addressed through the highest court, the Caribbean Court of Justice.

We could have understood the boycott if there was no avenue existing for recourse or the grievances are not being addressed. How could there be justification, in this instance, to withdraw your labour and still collect salary at the end of the month. This is unacceptable! Members of Parliament are being paid by the citizens and are expected to turn up to work. When the average worker, who may have a grievance, takes the decision to withdraw his or her labour, he or she will not be paid. We cannot have two standards.

Our lawmakers are being paid to address issues and concerns in the National Assembly. They must go to the House debate and trash them out. They must go to work, failing which they must not be paid. It is not to the country nor citizens’ benefit when men and women, who by virtue of their office, carry the prefix “Honourable” to their names, demonstrate the absence of conscience. There can be no honour collecting money under false pretense.

When it is not the National Assembly malfunctioning, it is the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). For the year we have had multiple walkouts by the Opposition commissioners at GECOM. There seems to be an absence of will to dialogue and arrive at agreement. There can be no claim to being good stewards of the people’s business walking away from duty and responsibility. These leaders, who are paid by the people, owe it to the people to conduct the business of the electorate.

Many are tired of the finger-pointing and no serious attempt to sit down and address matters salient to be people’s well-being. We are further challenged by a universal understanding of right versus wrong, of good versus evil, of common facts; for there is a brazenness in our environment, where these qualities that distinguish good and truth are now dependent on who is speaking about whom. This is wrong; it could never be right!

Our entire society is threatened by the falsification of history, unreliability of many politicians being honest arbiters as they create conditions leading to our social and political divisions, and fight for total control over all. This is the single most challenging struggle faced by the present-day trade union movement, whose foundation is built on the tenets of justice, fair play, solidarity and inclusion.

The pervasive dishonesty aided by other national agents and amplified by various media technologies and communication strategies makes day-to-day existence tenuous and suspicious of the other. The divisions that are being created do not only affect us in our internal relationship and common goals for achievement, they affect our national sovereignty, where some politicians are willing to partner with external forces to oppress workers, communities and destabilise our political environment.

We don’t seem to have common facts anymore. We don’t seem to have a unifying position that defends us as Guyanese, and sees our preparedness to stand as one in the face of external adversity and threats. It was never so bad. The society is too highly charged, there is need to tone down the excesses, the animosity, the partisanship and work towards our common good. We need every institution, including the religious bodies, media and others, to help make a positive difference by holding those responsible to account.

We cannot continue to see everything within the context of Black and Indian, to the extent where it is destroying the integrity of the court and undermining social norms. We as a nation cannot sustain this. We need to return to a society where we can find common ground, common truths, common facts. We need a new breed. Persons driven by the common good and national purpose are called on to get themselves groomed for commitment to public good and public service. We have had enough of those who see leadership only as an opportunity to get on the gravy train. What we want is a committed set of leaders; leaders who will put Guyana first.