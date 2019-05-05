Cops probe property dispute, several leads in murder of former NIS official

The circumstances surrounding the death of Godfrey Branch, 73, the re-migrant Guyanese whose body was found face up in his house wearing pants and rain boots with five stab wounds, have left relatives baffled.

But investigators tasked with cracking the case are exploring several theories that may have led to the grisly killing of the old man who lived alone.

This publication understands that Branch had an ongoing land dispute with a neighbour who was claiming ownership of his piece of land. It is unclear whether that matter is connected to his death but the Divisional Commander, Paul Langevine, has confirmed that they are also in receipt of that information and is exploring it expeditiously.

The police are also investigating the man’s death as murder that occurred during the course of a robbery since cash was stolen from his home. Langevine, however, stated that he is not aware of the amount that was stolen.

Branch’s home was strapped with surveillance cameras and a sign on the house that said no-trespassing. The DVR with the CCTV footage was also removed. He recently had his attorney draft a lawyer’s letter for someone who trespassed on his property.

Meanwhile, the three persons that were arrested on Friday, remain in police custody as police continue to investigate.

Reports suggest that the man was discovered dead by his caretaker (a female family friend) around 9:00 am yesterday. Persons said he was found face up with his rain boots still attached to his feet. His feet were tied together at the ankle and Kaieteur News was told the home was ransacked.

The female caretaker identified as a detective’s wife has told investigators that she left the pensioner alive at home around 9.15 pm on Thursday and when she returned the following day around 09:15 am the man was already dead inside his house.

She said, after she saw the house door was still opened, she jumped the fence and entered the house where she saw the deceased on the floor with stab wounds.

Branch was said to be a former senior official of the Berbice branch of the National Insurance Scheme.