Bishops’ High School hosts Annual Caricom Project

The Bishops’ High School on Friday hosted its annual Caricom Project.

This is a project that third form students of the school do every year. The project entails every class being given a member or an

associate member of Caricom and for a day they become citizens of that country to an extent.

The students portray their designated country through song, dance, skits and a booth display. For the last three years or so the project was done under a theme and this year the theme was “Disaster Preparedness in the British Overseas Territories of CARICOM”.

Countries selected this year were part of CARICOM but they haven’t gained their independence from their mother country.

In an interview with Head of Department Social Studied, and the form teacher of Form Three C, Ms. Elizabeth Williams, she gave further details of the country her class had to depict.

“We did Montserrat, and we focused on the volcanic eruption, the Soufrière Mountain volcanic eruption. Its dormant today but it erupted in 1997.

“We looked at the way in which the people [reacted]. When that volcano erupted most of the people went to England which is their mother country and so it’s after many years they started to [return].

“It now has a population of approximately 5000 inhabitants. But the people living there now are mostly immigrants that are rebuilding Montserrat.”

Most of the country was destroyed during this eruption. A section of the booth focused on the Black Sand, which is native to this island due to previous eruptions inclusive of the most recent one in 1997.

The national bird the Oriole and flower the Heliconia were part of the display with the booth itself fashioned to look like an erupting Mount Soufrière. The Queen of England as well as the governing body of said island was also featured. A beachside feature also displayed Montserrat then and now.

Wandering over to Form Three B this publication interviewed form teacher, Brian Smith and he gave information packed session. Their selected country was Bermuda.

“This is an island very rich and famous for the legendary Bermuda Triangle.” The island was discovered based on what happened some years ago when a ship crash landed there en route to Florida.

“It’s a British overseas territory that is an associate member of CARICOM.”

Smith said that it was a challenge to research the island as they had to scavenge the internet, since efforts to contact the Tourism Ministry over there, to get accurate and authentic information proved futile.

However based on what the trusty internet provided they were able to get their project finished and to present a superb presentation.

“We managed to get the map, flags and other things. We looked at the country’s history, their geography, their economic standing [amongst other things]. But one of the biggest things we found was that it’s British and their dress is British.”

They are [very] British in their dressing, the ladies dress formally while the men attire themselves in suit and tie. [However] the traditional or common national dress is shorts called the Bermuda shorts, with tie, long socks and shoes.”

They depicted one of the biggest days in Bermuda known as Bermuda Day which was found to be similar to our Mashramani or Independence Day celebration. It’s an island people do not know much about.

The British Flag is used as well as the Bermudian flag with the British flag taking up a quarter of the latter. However the British flag is displayed above if flown independently to show its allegiance to its mother country.

Bermuda’s natural disaster is the hurricane and the booth displayed a hurricane scene..