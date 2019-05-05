$100M EBD overpass elevators to be operational before May 26— Minister Patterson

More than a week after of trying to get a response, this publication finally received word, yesterday, from Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, that the elevators at the overpasses along the East Bank Demerara public road will be commissioned and become operational before the May 26 Independence celebrations.

On April 24, last, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure reported several cases of vandalism on the overpasses at Diamond, and Providence, East Bank Demerara. Vandals had stolen electrical and solar panel lights, signs, and corrugated electrical wire covers. They removed earthing connection, and protective covers. Camera wires were also disconnected at the Diamond overpass, the ministry reported.

Kaieteur News then asked when the overpass elevators would become operational. They had been installed since June 2018.

The newspaper was first told by Senior Engineer, Jermaine Braithwaite, that he could not comment on such matters, and would have to consult with another engineer who is authorised to comment.

H was contacted again on April 24 when he failed to return a call as promised. He reported that he had made contact with the other engineer, whom had indicated that he would prefer to have their PR Representative comment on the issue, but promised to facilitate a response before nightfall. Several attempts after by this newspaper went unanswered as his phone rang out repeatedly.

The following day he said that he was unable to come up with any information of significance. Contact was then made with the ministry’s PRO, Krest Cummings, who claimed she was not in a position to comment on an operational start time or commissioning of the elevators.

Several efforts to meet Minister Patterson at private and office numbers proved futile as his secretary just kept reporting that he could not be reached for a comment. At one point the secretary indicated that questions be sent to the minister’s personal email, but that did not afford a response either.

It was after the reporter frustrated at the ‘apparent push around’ indicated to Krest yesterday, that he is left with no alternative but to carry the article, including the experience endured to get a comment on the issue.

That prompted a response from the minister (made through his PR Representative) that commissioning of the elevators will be done before May 26, 2019, and that all elevators will become operational.

Commenting on a reason for the prolonged delay in making elevators operational, Krest said that the ministry has not been able to train personnel in the use and operations of the elevators, because they are highly computerized and would require persons of a certain caliber to be trained in their operations.

She reported, also that broken glass doors on the elevator have been replaced, along with solar panels. Fixtures were created to ensure the cameras cannot be vandalized.

She said a better surveillance system will be implemented, and will be connected to the existing one at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, to ensure ‘round the clock viewing’ of what goes on around the overpasses.

Questions to be asked

The questions to ask here are how many months does it take actually to locate and train persons in the use of an elevator? If there is indeed really any need for ‘personnel of a certain calibre/criteria (and we seemingly have none here locally), could the ministry not have solicited the services of maybe foreign specialists to have the locals trained?

That would certainly have been a better move than to leave the elevators and overpasses at the very mercy of vagrants. (Taking into consideration the amounts invested to have the overpasses erected and elevators installed)

The overhead walkways at Providence and Diamond villages were each said to be built at a cost of $77M. The cost for supply and installation of each elevator is tabled at USD$61 000.

Contracts Awarded

The contracts were awarded for works on the projects at Diamond and Providence to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services. The general scope of works included a super structure of steel that is fully enclosed to prevent persons from falling or jumping from it. That aside, there are steps from both the western and eastern sides, and elevators for persons who are physically challenged.

Contracts for the other three walkways (Houston, Eccles and Peter’s Hall) were awarded to B & A Civil Works.

A Trinidad Company, RBP Lifts Limited, had installed elevators with RM Engineering overseeing the process. The elevators are said to have a one-year warranty and a quarterly maintenance system in place.

The elevators also have a screw drive system which is a more simplified and more robust system, so there is no cable as in the case of normal