Woman suffers fractured jaw, looses tooth at hands of ‘child father’

Twenty year-old Narmilla Sookwah of Timehri is now nursing a fractured jaw, and lost a tooth after an alleged severe beating at the hands of her obsessed ‘child father’ (name given).

The still traumatized woman said that the incident which occurred on Thursday night last left her with bruises about the body, a punctured left knee, and a fractured jaw. She said she had severed a very abusive relationship with her child father and had moved out of their home in Soesdyke because of the constant beating.

She said on Thursday last, she went with relatives to a wake at Sand Road, Soesdyke, and returned home around 21:45 hrs. She said a short while after she retired to bed and was awakened at around 23:15 hrs to the sound of a male voice calling out her name. She said recognizing the voice of her ‘child father’ but she refused to answer and soon heard him seemingly leaving her premises. He however returned about half hour later, bringing with him a young boy from the village, who he instructed to call her, as he tried to lure her outside.

The woman said the man became angry at her lack of response and attempted to wrench open her bedroom window, She said in fear for her safety, she dashed from the home, screaming as she sprinted down a hill in the village. She said the man was hot in pursuit, and soon kicked her in her back, causing her to crash to the ground. It was then that he reportedly dragged her some distance by her hair and began cuffing her in her face.

The woman said as she screamed for the neighbours, several dogs began to make a ruckus. She said a neighbour has ferocious dogs that were familiar with her and the dogs were attempting to jump the fence as the man continued to beat her. She said at one point, he apparently became afraid of the dogs, and paused in the attack, which allowed her time to fight back and escape. She said she ran to the rescue of a nearby relative, after which her attacker sprinted from the scene. He has not been seen since and police are looking for him.