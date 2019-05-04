WDCA Beacon Café 50 Overs Cricket tourney Travis Persaud hits back to back centuries

Travis Persaud struck a fine century to guide Mc Gill to a 187-run win over La Grange when the West Demerara Cricket Association/ Beacon Café 50-over competition continued recently.

La Grange team won the toss and elected to field and Mc Gill made good use of their opportunity, scoring a massive 319 for 8 from a reduced 40 overs due to rain. Former National Under-19 skipper Travis Persaud scored his second consecutive century, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, Keshram

Seyhodan supported with 68 hitting 11 fours, while Sudesh Persaud, father of Travis Persaud, chipped in with 44 hitting two fours and two sixes. Bowling for La Grange, Greg Singh collected 3 for 31, while Paul Shiwram took 2 for 36.

In reply, La Grange crumbled for a merger 132 for 10 in 33 overs with Kalfani Adams scoring 34 and Naresh Ramcharran 21. Travis Persaud was the most destructive bowler grabbing 4 for 25 and was supported by Daniel Basdeo who claimed 2 for 32.

Independence B vs Dynasty

Meanwhile, over at Joe Vieira Park, Independence B team won the toss and opted to bat first, scoring a meager 38 all out in 12 overs. Anand Bharat was the only batsman to score double figure of 19. Bowling for Dynasty, Ershad Ally was the most influential bowler claiming 6 for 6, whereas Asif Ishak collected 4 for 30.

In reply, Dynasty reached 39 for 3 in 7 overs, Kevin Boyce top scored with 28. Anand Bharat was the lone wicket taker grabbing 2 for 25. Dynasty won by 7 wickets.

Sawpit vs Wales

At Wales, Sawpit won the toss and took first strike, scoring 116 all out in 30 of their allotted 50 overs, Zaheer Khan scored 36, while Satnarine chipped in with 20. Bowling for Wales, Biron Puran collected 4 for 30 and Paul Mahabir 3 for 15.

In reply, Wales crumbled for 58 all out in 15.2 overs. Kevin Robert and Ram Ramnarine were the only batsmen to score double figures, with 12 and 10 respectively. Bowling for Sawpit, Ravi Ramnarine and Imran Khan were the most destructive bowlers grabbing 5 for 20 and 4 for 37 in that order. Sawpit won by 58 runs.

Belle Vue vs All Youths A

Meanwhile, over at Belle Vue Ground, Belle Vue won the toss and batted first, posting 176 for 8 in 31 overs. Collin Boucher scored a brilliant 80, while Krishna Singh supported with 40. Bowling for All Youths A, Navindra Persaud and Ganesh Persaud collected 2 for 35 and 26 respectively.

In response, All Youths A fell short by three runs after they were bowled out for 173 in 33 overs. Sanjay Persaud top scored with 58, while Ganesh Persaud and Antony Carrington scored 36 each. Bowling for Belle Vue, Krishna Singh collected 3 for 15, while Safraz Baksh claimed 2 for 50. Belle Vue won by three runs.

CI vs Windsor Forest

Over at Windsor Forest ground, CI won the toss and chose to bat, scoring 236 all out in 45 overs. Dhaniram Azmaudeen and Naveed Ali scored 34, while Muhammed Wazldali chipped in with 30. Aditya Kaddernauth and Sachin Balgobin grabbed 3 for 33 and 2 for 40 respectively.

In reply, Windsor Forest struggled to reach their target scoring 159 all out in 32 overs. Muneshwar Balgobin top scored with a well composed 60, while Surrender Ramadin chipped in with 30. Harrinarine Bissondyal took 3 for 33 and Naveed Ali collected 2 for 18. CI won by 77 runs.

Independence B vs Malvern

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Independence B scored 173 all out from 25 overs. Anand Bharat and Kevin Plantz posted the highest score in the match of 63 (4×4 3×6) and 50 (3×4 2×6) respectively as Derick Mangar picked up 3 for 22. In reply Malvern were bowled out for 69 from 13 overs with Eion Williams being the only batsman scoring double figures (21). The Malvern batsmen had no answers for Harichad Persaud who captured 4 for 15. Independence B won by 104 runs

All Youths B vs Sawpit

Sawpit scored 140 all out from 27 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Satnarine Joda and Ravinanda Ramnarine held the innings together scoring of 37 and 24 respectively. Anthony Carrington took 4 for 26, while Eion Radiquea and Dwayne Scott took two wickets each. All Youth chased down the target reaching 143 for 3 in only 19 overs with rapid scores from Sanjay Persaud (22) and Travis Witright (20). Ravinandan Ramnarine took 1 for 12 and Shivram Mahase 1 for 20. All Youths won by 7 wickets and 31 overs remaining.

Independence A vs Wales

Independence A scored 205 all out from 35 overs against the host after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. Amir Mohammed and Terrence Narine were the main contributors with 37 and 33 respectively. Allan Charles picked up 4 for 20 and Kevin Lindo 2 for 7. Wales in reply scored 107 all out from 31 overs despite a fighting knock of 58 from Paul Gabbis that included seven fours and two sixes. Reaz Esau 5 for 38 was the best bowling figures of the match with Narine chipping in with 2 for 31 to follow up his good knock with the bat. Independence A won by 98 runs.

Mc Gill vs Christ Ambassadors

Mc Gill scored 210 all out from 32 overs as they chose to take first strike. Ganesh Puran contributed a skillful 60 which included 8 fours and one six. He was well supported by Keshram Seyhodan (41) and Daniel Basdeo (24). Melroy Alert picked up 4for 32 and was the only bowler for Christ Ambassador that consistently troubled the batman. Christ Ambassadors crumbled for 43 from nine overs with Dave Bacchus top scoring with 24. Daniel Basdeo took 3 for 26, while Travis Persaud, Keshram Seyhodan and Sudesh Persaud took one wicket each. Mc Gill won by 167 runs.