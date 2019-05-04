Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:18 AM

The US Embassy’s statement on the Abdul Kadir motion was jarring

May 04, 2019 Letters

Dear Editor,

The United States’ statement on the National Assembly’s honouring of the late MP Abdul Kadir was most interesting for its extremely harsh language: “This resolution is an insensitive and thoughtless act” that has “left a stain on their legacy as representatives of the Guyanese people”.
But why so undiplomatic after four years of vastly improved Guyana/US relations and cooperation in all areas, including anti-money laundering and drug enforcement?
It was jarring, out of character and quite frankly strange.
Unless of course one considers that the individual who stoked the fire was the Opposition Leader himself. Moreover, let us put this diplomatic broadside in the context of the PPP/C’s $34M purchase of influence in Washington via its contract with Mercury Public Affairs including “but not limited to representing the party before and arranging meetings with the Executive Branch”.
Could one reasonably conclude that Mercury had managed through its contacts at the White House and the State Department to ensure the Guyana government got a maximum feral blast?
If so, Mr. Jagdeo has taken sides with a foreign government to humiliate and undermine the sovereignty and independence of The Cooperative Republic of Guyana. What a disgraceful and dangerous game.

Yours sincerely
Albert Russell

