DEAR EDITOR,

As expected from a Public Relations Consultant for Ogle Airport Inc (OAI), Mr. Nascimento’s missive in KN’s issue of 3rd May, 2019 was typically one sided with several deliberate omissions.

The National Air Transport Association (NATA) of Guyana, which was comprised of several aircraft operators was birthed as a result of the severe and unbearable oppression by OAI over a very long period.

The collective suffering of these operators was made public at the inaugural launch of the association on the auspicious and significant occasion of Diwali 2015, a day when light overcame darkness and good overcame evil.

The members of NATA told their stories collectively and individually through several forms of media for many years after its launch and I would assume that they developed their own individual lines of communication with the various media houses. Even Minister David Patterson is on public record stating that, “the concerns of the NATA members are not without merit”.

I served as President of NATA, for two terms during which several of the aggrieved members provided me with cartons of documentation on the matters on which they had gone public on, including the anticompetitive, abusive and dominant practices by OAI and the toxic environment at the airport, which remains to date.

Mr. Nascimento, a public relations veteran, is well aware that I have never been, nor intend to become a voice for hire. He may be challenged to understand, much less share my principle that the “truth shall always be my shield”. This deep belief, which I practice has been reinforced by the many cartons of documentation in my possession.

My public advocacy for Transparency, Accountability and Equity has yielded results and Kaieteur News has covered several events hosted by NATA over the years as well as several business forums where I questioned the developments at the airport.

In closing, I wish to reiterate that I remain open to defend any media house that has reported on corruption in the sectors that I work in, and coming one day after World Press Day, I wish to applaud Kaieteur News for the tremendous fortitude that they have demonstrated. The truth shall be our collective shield.

Annette Arjoon-Martins