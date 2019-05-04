Suspect held for murder of Albouystown businesswoman-victim suffered compression injuries to the neck, blunt trauma to the head

Police have detained a suspect in the murder of Albouystown shopkeeper Nalinie Persaud, who was slain in her James Street home on Thursday.

Kaieteur News understands that the 44-year-old man, who has had previous brushes with the police, is from the same area as the victim.

Persaud, 56, who operated Nalo’s Variety Shop at Lot 161 James Street, Albouystown, was found lifeless and with a rope tied around her neck around 06:00 hrs.

Her husband was found gagged and strapped with duct-tape in the couple’s shop.

A post mortem performed yesterday revealed that slain woman suffered compression of the neck, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

The house and shop were ransacked. Mr. Rampersaud said that the killers carted off money and jewellery.

Mr. Rampersaud had recounted that he felt someone touching his leg at around 03:00 hrs on Thursday, and awoke to see four masked men in their bedroom. Two of the intruders were pointing guns at him. He said that when he sat up, the men ‘lassoed’ him around the neck with a length of nylon rope.

His wife, who had also awoken, began to scream and the men immediately pounced on her and pressed her face-down on the bed. However, according to Rampersaud, his spouse “was still keeping noise.”

Two of the robbers dragged him to the bottom flat where their shop is located.

Rampersaud recalled pleading for his life while telling the intruders to “tek whatever you want.”

After taking him downstairs, Rampersaud said that the intruders gun-butted and kicked him while demanding money and jewellery.

The robbers, he said, then placed him on the floor of the shop and strapped his eyes and limbs with duct tape. He said that he eventually heard the other two men come downstairs and tell their accomplices, “We get thing,” (money) before hearing them escape via the front door of the shop.

Rampersaud estimated that he remained in the shop for almost three hours, before a customer arrived around 06:00 hrs and freed him.

Rampersaud said that he then alerted his reputed wife’s son, who lives next door.

The son then went to the top flat and Rampersaud said he then heard the son cry out, “Ow, they kill me mother.”

He said he went to the room and saw his spouse’s body on the bed, with a length of rope tied around her neck.