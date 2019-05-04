Shooting death of Parika shopkeeper…Cops grill teenage friend, two others

Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Somdat Ramgobin

Police are questioning a 17-year-old and two other youths as they seek a motive for Tuesday’s shooting death of 46-year-old shopkeeper Somdat Ramgobin.
The teen is a friend of Ramgobin’s, while the other two individuals being questioned are youths who frequent the victim’s Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo shop.
The teen has claimed that two men had entered Ramgobin’s house and shot him after forcing him to hand over a small sum of cash.
Kaieteur News understands that Ramgobin and the 17-year-old were cooking in the kitchen, while an eight-year-old boy was outside the shop.
It is alleged that two men arrived and asked the child, “where the boss man deh.”
After being told that Ramgobin was inside, the men reportedly entered via the open door.
The 17-year-old told Kaieteur News that one of the men pointed a gun at them and ordered them into Ramgobin’s bedroom. They were told to lie on the bed. The men then demanded money and jewellery and struck Ramgobin with a bottle when he didn’t comply.
The shopkeeper reportedly then gave the robbers a small sum of cash from one of his pockets. However, rather than going to the shop, the men shot Ramgobin in the stomach. They reportedly then escaped in a white car.
The teen said that he then ran outside and shouted for assistance.
Ramgobin was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.
A relative who spoke with Kaieteur News said he was unaware of any dispute that Ramgobin had with anyone. He suggested that the killers may have been in collusion with individuals who are familiar with the community.

