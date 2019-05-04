Rape accused freed on no-case submission

Justice Brassington Reynolds yesterday acquitted and discharged Kelvin Henry, who was accused of raping a minor, after upholding a no-case submission by his lawyer, Ravindra Mohabir. The particulars of offence alleged that the accused, on April 08, 2011, in the county of Essequibo, engaged in sexual penetration with a child under 16 years.

In delivering his ruling at the Georgetown High Court, Justice Reynolds said that the evidence presented by the state prosecutors failed to reach the burden of proof required in the case. Justice Reynolds consequently accepted the defence’s submission of no case to answer, and directed the jury to return a formal verdict of not guilty.

A little over a week ago, 35-year-old Vishnu Persaud was also acquitted of rape by a jury, with Justice Reynolds presiding. However, in Persaud’s case the jury had found him not guilty of sexually penetrating a nine-year-old girl on September 21, 2017 at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Bank Demerara. It was alleged that Persaud entered the child’s home when her parents were not around and committed the act.

About a week earlier, 21-year-old Jarrel Duke, who was on trial before Justice Reynolds, was freed on a charge which had stated that he raped a six-year-old boy between December 14, 2013, and December 18, 2013 in the county of Demerara. A 12-member jury had found him not guilty of the crime. As is customary, Justice Reynolds advised all three of the former rape accused to make the most of life, since they were given a second lease on it.