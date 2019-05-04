PSC calls on government to revisit Abdul Kadir resolution

Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:22 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
The Private Sector Commission is appalled and deeply disappointed that our National Assembly should issue a statement to honour a former member convicted of terrorism in a national court of international repute.
The Commission considers this statement to be highly damaging to the good name and reputation of our country and wholly offensive. The Commission holds the view that the statement is completely unrepresentative of the well-established and declared position of our Government and of our Parliamentary Opposition in condemning any and all forms of national and international terrorism.
The Commission finds the statement abhorrent to the entire business community of Guyana and indeed to all of the people of Guyana.
The Commission calls upon our Government to immediately revisit the position it has taken in the National Assembly and take the necessary steps to correct the terrible and unfortunate message the statement has sent to the international community.
Private Sector Commission
May 04, 2019The No. 72 Cut and Load Ground in the Upper Corentyne area would be a hive of activity as the Berbice Cricket Board host the final of the Guy ana National Newspapers Ltd/Rose Hall Town Youth &...
May 04, 2019
May 04, 2019
May 04, 2019
May 04, 2019
May 04, 2019
There are two persons in 20th century Guyana that at the time they lived, were the biggest names in the country. Their... more
The Ministry of Business, quite rightly, was keen on encouraging local businesses to go international. The Ministry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Meredith Alister McIntyre was born in Grenada but for much of his life, dedicated to promoting... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]