Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:22 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PSC calls on government to revisit Abdul Kadir resolution

May 04, 2019 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

The Private Sector Commission is appalled and deeply disappointed that our National Assembly should issue a statement to honour a former member convicted of terrorism in a national court of international repute.
The Commission considers this statement to be highly damaging to the good name and reputation of our country and wholly offensive. The Commission holds the view that the statement is completely unrepresentative of the well-established and declared position of our Government and of our Parliamentary Opposition in condemning any and all forms of national and international terrorism.
The Commission finds the statement abhorrent to the entire business community of Guyana and indeed to all of the people of Guyana.
The Commission calls upon our Government to immediately revisit the position it has taken in the National Assembly and take the necessary steps to correct the terrible and unfortunate message the statement has sent to the international community.

Private Sector Commission

More in this category

Sports

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC100 Balls Tournament Dukestown CC and No. 72 All Stars CC to clash in final tomorrow- Ramdass blasts century in Semifinals

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC100 Balls Tournament Dukestown CC and No. 72 All Stars...

May 04, 2019

The No. 72 Cut and Load Ground in the Upper Corentyne area would be a hive of activity as the Berbice Cricket Board host the final of the Guy ana National Newspapers Ltd/Rose Hall Town Youth &...
Read More
Our Sports Organization heads still don’t understand budgeting

Our Sports Organization heads still don’t...

May 04, 2019

Mixed results for Guyanese Boxers at Lara’s card in T&T Windies Batting legend puts on gloves in Exhibition bout

Mixed results for Guyanese Boxers at Lara’s...

May 04, 2019

Dr. Deo and Hussain to represent Guyana at Sir Gary Sobers golf tourney

Dr. Deo and Hussain to represent Guyana at Sir...

May 04, 2019

Corona Futsal tournament kicks off tonight

Corona Futsal tournament kicks off tonight

May 04, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development leaguesPlay to continue today despite rain

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development...

May 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]