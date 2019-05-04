Pensioner found dead in C’tyne home with stab wounds- three persons in custody

Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
A Springlands, Corentyne pensioner was discovered with five stab wounds about his body yesterday morning in his house.
Godfrey Branch, 73, an overseas-based Guyanese, former employee of the National Insurance Scheme, and pensioner of Lot 22 A Sp
ringlands Public
Road, Corentyne was found with two stab wounds on his abdomen, one to the left region of his heart, one to the right chest with another to the left region at the back of his head.
Police have since confirmed that three persons from the village were arrested and are being questioned.
Reports suggest that the man was discovered dead by his caretaker (a female family friend) around 9:15 am yesterday. Persons said he was found facing upwards. His feet were tied together at the ankle with a pair of purple trousers. The home was completely ransacked.
According to the police, a sum of cash and a DVR were removed from the building.
The female caretaker, identified as a detective’s wife, has told investigators that she left the pensioner alive at home around 9:15
pm on Thursday and when she returned yesterday around 09:15 am, the man was already dead
inside his house.
She said after she saw the house door was still open, she jumped the fence and entered the house where she saw the man’s body on the floor in a pool of blood.
Meanwhile, a neighbour stated that he had not noticed anyone strange at the man’s house. He described the victim as a “very kind neighbour, he does normally water his plants in the backyard and say hi to us; I don’t know who would want to kill him”.
Police are investigating.
