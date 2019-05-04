Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

One dead, another hospitalised after boat mishap in Suriname waters

A fisherman of Number 77 Housing Scheme is now dead while another is hospitalized at the Skeldon Hospital with injuries to his ribs, after the fishing vessel they were in capsized in Suriname waters following a collision with another fishing boat yesterday.

Dead: Rudra Persaud

Four other fishermen who were on the boat were rescued shortly after the mishap.

Dead is Rudra Persaud, 51 (Captain), of Number 77 Housing Scheme. The injured man has been identified as Premdat Sohan of Number 55 Village. Three of the fishermen who were rescued have also been identified as Sukhpaul Kaiso, 26, of Number 77 Housing Scheme, Ravindra Persaud, 23 (son of the dead man), and Shazad Ally, 17.
According to Kaiso, it was just after midnight on Thursday when they were awakened to a loud crashing sound on their boat.

Three of the survivors

“When we run out of the boat and flash the light, we na see nothing but the boat was leaking and within three minutes, the boat gone down”, Kaiso said.
He recounted that they all jumped into the icebox from the boat, but that toppled over in the water with all the weight and they were left to fend for themselves in the crisp, cold waters with only their clothing and lifejackets on.
“We hold on the icebox and float on it for hours until 3:00 this (yesterday) morning then we get rescue”, he said. Kaiso stated that their captian Rudra Persaud was already in a critical state when they were rescued and he subsequently succumbed “when we already near fuh reach the rescue boat”.
Kaiso stated that while they do not know what actually hit their boat, they are suggesting another vessel crashed into theirs “because when we were rescued and coming in the water, we see a boat stick up on somebody seine not too far from where we boat sink”. The boat he said had “fresh damage” but is unsure what happened to the persons in that vessel.
The men said they had left from the Number 66 Fisheries last Thursday.

 

 

 

 

