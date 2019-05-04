Mixed results for Guyanese Boxers at Lara’s card in T&T Windies Batting legend puts on gloves in Exhibition bout

Guyana’s Boxers had mixed results in their bouts against Trinidadian pugilists in an eight-bout Card organised by iconic West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and staged at his residence overlooking the Queen’s Park Savannah, as part of his week-long activities to celebrate his 50th

birthday on Wednesday last.

Four Guyanese Boxers, along with Coaches Clifton Moore and Cuban Francisco Roldan, traveled to the home of the Prince of Port-of-Spain and two of them won, while the other two lost, including lightweight Jamal Eastman, who surprisingly lost by a point after a series of clinical combinations caused home boy Anthony Joseph to be given a couple of eight-counts in the opening round.

The Boxers were equal on points when the exciting contest ended but after a review Joseph was awarded the fight.

A large gathering which included several T&T personalities saw Kelvin Moore of Guyana win convincingly against his Trinidadian counterpart Nyrell Hosien, while 20-year-old Shemar Beaton, in only his third fight, improved his record 3-0 when he defeated Blessing Waldropt on points.

In the final International contest, Christopher Moore was adjudged the looser after a controversial ‘low blow’ from Trini Tyron Thomas. However, the whole competition was done in a friendly atmosphere and the decision was accepted by the Guyana Camp.

In his week of activities, Lara with 11,953 runs (the most by a West Indian) from 133 Tests, included Football and Cricket matches in which Lara participated, but to the surprise of many he put on his Boxing gloves and entering the Ring for an exhibition bout to bring the curtains down on his week of actives which included a ceremony to rename Knaggs Hill to “Brian Lara Drive”, in honour of his 50th birthday.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the bottom of Lady Chancellor Hill, leading onto Brian Lara Drive and Lara’s Mansion.

Lara, a grandfather of one, has the distinction of being the only batsman to score a century, a double century, a triple century, a quadruple century and a quintuple century in First Class Cricket during his illustrious career. (Sean Devers)