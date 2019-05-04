Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Local businesses must raise standards to participate in oil sector – Business Minister

May 04, 2019 News 0

Newly appointed Minister of Business, Hemraj Rajkumar, participated in his first press conference yesterday, since assuming that post.
The AFC member was asked about his vision for the business climate, and he was quick to speak to local standards. He said that his personal vision is to “increase local manufacturing, the local consumption of things that we produce.”

Minister of Business, Hemraj Rajkumar

Questions about Local Content in the oil sector are rife in public discussion, given that oil is slated to start pumping next year. Guyanese want to know just how much they can get involved in the running of the oil and gas sector.
But Guyanese have a culture of being more interested in foreign products than that of local manufacturers, Rajkumar opined. He said that he envisages a climate of business where locals appreciate indigenous products.
“I have a belief that if there is something you produce, and you don’t want to consume it yourself, then who else would?”
He said that there is a concerted effort by the Business Ministry to increase the standards of local businesses, so that Guyana’s goods, services and skills can compete in a global market.
“With oil and gas, there is a specific industry. There are specific types of machinery, equipment and needs. The niche of producing those services and equipment is small.”
“At the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, we have already started to encourage them to up their quality and get the certifications.”
With such improvements, he said that Guyanese will have more leverage to participate in the sector.

 

