Dr. Deo and Hussain to represent Guyana at Sir Gary Sobers golf tourney

Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:18 AM
Dr. Joaan Deo and LGC president Aleem Hussain arrived in Barbados on Thursday to compete in the Sir Garry Sobers golf tournament.
Dr. Deo is the 2018 Surinamese ladies champion and Mr. Hussain is the 2018 LGC champion.
With golf on the rise in Guyana, all eyes are on the duo as they seek to conquer the field of over 200 top golfers from around the world and bring home the glory to Guyana.
Fellow members of the Lusignan Golf Club are among the well wishers for their success.
The LGC continues to lift the sport with many major events scheduled for the upcoming months.
