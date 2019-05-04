Decomposed body of pensioner found at Port Mourant

The partly decomposed body of a pensioner, aged 60, was found under a bridge at Dispensary Dam, Port Mourant on Thursday.

Dead is Diwanti Lakeraj called ‘Christmas’ of Lot 66 Freeyard, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the elderly woman left her home to attend a church service at Albion Village on Tuesday, but had not returned home. Relatives who became worried and reported her missing. It was not until Thursday that the body was found already in a state of decomposition.

Her remains are currently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home.