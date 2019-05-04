Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:22 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Corona Futsal tournament kicks off tonight

May 04, 2019 Sports 0

 

The Corona Futsal tournament, which will be contested in an elimination/round-robin/knockout format, commences tonight at the National Gymnasium with six matches in the first elimination round.
The action is scheduled to get underway at 19:30hrs sharp and the last match will kick off at 23:15hrs.
The second and final night of the elimination round will be this Tuesday, while the winners from the first two days’ play will be placed in three groups to match skills in round-robin matches from next Saturday.
The winners of the competition will receive $500,000, while the runners up will pocket $250,000.
Please see fixtures below:
5/4/2019 Elimination Round Night 1 Gymnasium Match #
19:30 hrs Wolves United vs Tucville 1
20:15 hrs Northern Rangers vs North East La Penitence 2
21:00 hrs Leopold Street vs Flamingo 3
21:45 hrs Back Circle vs Camptown 4
22:30 hrs Sparta Boss vs Black Pearl 5
23:15 hrs Gt Panthers vs Bent Street 6
5/7/2019 Elimination Round Night 2 Gymnasium Match #
19:30 hrs Pele vs California Square 7
20:15 hrs GFC vs West Front Road 8
21:00 hrs Broad Street vs Mocha 9
21:45 hrs Order and Discipline vs Future Stars 10
22:30 hrs Beacons vs Sophia 11
23:15 hrs Eastveldt vs Tiger Bay 12
5/11/2019 Round Robin
5/14/2019 Round Robin
5/18/2019 Round Robin
5/25/2019 Quarter Finals
6/1/2019 Semi Finals
6/8/2019 Finals

More in this category

Sports

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC100 Balls Tournament Dukestown CC and No. 72 All Stars CC to clash in final tomorrow- Ramdass blasts century in Semifinals

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC100 Balls Tournament Dukestown CC and No. 72 All Stars...

May 04, 2019

The No. 72 Cut and Load Ground in the Upper Corentyne area would be a hive of activity as the Berbice Cricket Board host the final of the Guy ana National Newspapers Ltd/Rose Hall Town Youth &...
Read More
Our Sports Organization heads still don’t understand budgeting

Our Sports Organization heads still don’t...

May 04, 2019

Mixed results for Guyanese Boxers at Lara’s card in T&T Windies Batting legend puts on gloves in Exhibition bout

Mixed results for Guyanese Boxers at Lara’s...

May 04, 2019

Dr. Deo and Hussain to represent Guyana at Sir Gary Sobers golf tourney

Dr. Deo and Hussain to represent Guyana at Sir...

May 04, 2019

Corona Futsal tournament kicks off tonight

Corona Futsal tournament kicks off tonight

May 04, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development leaguesPlay to continue today despite rain

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development...

May 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]