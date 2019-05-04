Corona Futsal tournament kicks off tonight

Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:22 AM
The Corona Futsal tournament, which will be contested in an elimination/round-robin/knockout format, commences tonight at the National Gymnasium with six matches in the first elimination round.
The action is scheduled to get underway at 19:30hrs sharp and the last match will kick off at 23:15hrs.
The second and final night of the elimination round will be this Tuesday, while the winners from the first two days’ play will be placed in three groups to match skills in round-robin matches from next Saturday.
The winners of the competition will receive $500,000, while the runners up will pocket $250,000.
Please see fixtures below:
5/4/2019 Elimination Round Night 1 Gymnasium Match #
19:30 hrs Wolves United vs Tucville 1
20:15 hrs Northern Rangers vs North East La Penitence 2
21:00 hrs Leopold Street vs Flamingo 3
21:45 hrs Back Circle vs Camptown 4
22:30 hrs Sparta Boss vs Black Pearl 5
23:15 hrs Gt Panthers vs Bent Street 6
5/7/2019 Elimination Round Night 2 Gymnasium Match #
19:30 hrs Pele vs California Square 7
20:15 hrs GFC vs West Front Road 8
21:00 hrs Broad Street vs Mocha 9
21:45 hrs Order and Discipline vs Future Stars 10
22:30 hrs Beacons vs Sophia 11
23:15 hrs Eastveldt vs Tiger Bay 12
5/11/2019 Round Robin
5/14/2019 Round Robin
5/18/2019 Round Robin
5/25/2019 Quarter Finals
6/1/2019 Semi Finals
6/8/2019 Finals
There are two persons in 20th century Guyana that at the time they lived, were the biggest names in the country.
The Ministry of Business, quite rightly, was keen on encouraging local businesses to go international.
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Meredith Alister McIntyre was born in Grenada but for much of his life, dedicated to promoting
