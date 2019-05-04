Conflict of interest issues…President was right to move Patterson-Yearwood in public interest, but Hughes did nothing damaging – AFC Chairman

Minister of Public Security and Alliance For Change Chairman, Khemraj Ramjattan, has indicated that he stands with the decision of President David Granger to reassign Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood to the Ministry of Agriculture, giving her the responsibility of handling Rural Affairs. The

reassignment comes after a conflict of interest issue, involving her husband, a contractor, while she served as Housing Minister, within the Ministry of Communities.

The President said on Wednesday that, because of the allegations against her, he felt it would best serve the public interest for her to go to another ministry.

He had said, “She has not been convicted of any crime, and I feel that her services could be used in supporting the Ministry of Agriculture.”

During a press conference yesterday, Ramjattan was asked whether he is satisfied with how that situation was dealt. He said, “Well, I want to tell you that that is the position I have. I understand that she has explained her position, and I would want to say that her explanation has indeed been accepted by me. And I think that, in the interest of the public, it was necessary – as the President indicated – that she be put in another [area].”

The AFC Chairman was asked about the allegations of a conflict of interest, leveled against Minister of Public Telecommunications, Cathy Hughes, as well.

He came to her defence, saying that he does not find “anything egregious about this at all”.

Hughes had categorically denied using her office or participating in the decision-making process that led to the award of a contract to her media company, Videomega Productions Ltd.

Her statement had come amid a raging debate over public officers and what constitutes a conflict of interest situation.

The Department of Energy, which falls under the Ministry of the Presidency, had insisted that the necessary procurement protocols were followed in awarding the contracts to Videomega.

Hughes had said that she had relinquished control in the company since assuming office.

The company itself said that the minister does not handle the daily operations.

“I have taken no decision in my capacity as Minister of Public Telecommunications or in my personal capacity, which has been the subject of a conflict of interest,” she had said in her statement.

It is unclear whether the President will apply similar action to Hughes as he did with Patterson-Yearwood.

Of Hughes’ situation, Ramjattan said, “She has disassociated active participation in that company, from that company. And so I do not see where the conflict of interest is. That’s my opinion. She has made the declaration. She has disassociated herself from the management of it. Russell Lancaster runs it. And if indeed, the company has won contracts, why not? The company should be awarded those contracts. And that is what has happened.”

Ramjattan was asked whether the AFC engaged Hughes at the party level about that issue. To that, he responded, “We do not engage our ministers like that. When there is something egregious, we certainly do, but we do not find anything egregious about this at all.”

He added” “Of course, our good friend across the floor, Bharrat Jagdeo, is going to make mountains out of molehills. But that is the nature of the territory we walk, quite frankly, as politicians. But I don’t see anything deleterious about it.”