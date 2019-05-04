Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development leaguesPlay to continue today despite rain

Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:22 AM
Head of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Philip Fernandes has confirmed to Kaieteur Sport that play in the Bounty Paper Towel Men and Women’s Second Division and the Solo Soft Drink Under-20 Boys’ and Girls’ Outdoor Hockey Leagues will hit off as scheduled at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue, today, despite heavy rains yesterday.
“Saints ground is a hard ground and in addition to that, the surface is above the road level, so I don’t think the rains will affect this weekend’s fixtures,” Fernandes shared.
Fernandes, who is the top scorer in the Men’s Second Division League, will be part of the action today, playing for leaders’ Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) the sequel in the feature of the seven matches scheduled, against Hikers’ Cadets.
Saints, leaders in the Women’s Second Division, will cross sticks with Bingo GCC Spartans, in the most anticipated ladies clash.
There will be no play tomorrow; Arrival Day.
May 04, 2019The No. 72 Cut and Load Ground in the Upper Corentyne area would be a hive of activity as the Berbice Cricket Board host the final of the Guy ana National Newspapers Ltd/Rose Hall Town Youth &...
May 04, 2019
May 04, 2019
May 04, 2019
May 04, 2019
May 04, 2019
There are two persons in 20th century Guyana that at the time they lived, were the biggest names in the country. Their... more
The Ministry of Business, quite rightly, was keen on encouraging local businesses to go international. The Ministry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Meredith Alister McIntyre was born in Grenada but for much of his life, dedicated to promoting... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]