Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:22 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development leaguesPlay to continue today despite rain

May 04, 2019 Sports 0

Head of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Philip Fernandes has confirmed to Kaieteur Sport that play in the Bounty Paper Towel Men and Women’s Second Division and the Solo Soft Drink Under-20 Boys’ and Girls’ Outdoor Hockey Leagues will hit off as scheduled at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue, today, despite heavy rains yesterday.
“Saints ground is a hard ground and in addition to that, the surface is above the road level, so I don’t think the rains will affect this weekend’s fixtures,” Fernandes shared.
Fernandes, who is the top scorer in the Men’s Second Division League, will be part of the action today, playing for leaders’ Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) the sequel in the feature of the seven matches scheduled, against Hikers’ Cadets.
Saints, leaders in the Women’s Second Division, will cross sticks with Bingo GCC Spartans, in the most anticipated ladies clash.
There will be no play tomorrow; Arrival Day.

More in this category

Sports

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC100 Balls Tournament Dukestown CC and No. 72 All Stars CC to clash in final tomorrow- Ramdass blasts century in Semifinals

BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC100 Balls Tournament Dukestown CC and No. 72 All Stars...

May 04, 2019

The No. 72 Cut and Load Ground in the Upper Corentyne area would be a hive of activity as the Berbice Cricket Board host the final of the Guy ana National Newspapers Ltd/Rose Hall Town Youth &...
Read More
Our Sports Organization heads still don’t understand budgeting

Our Sports Organization heads still don’t...

May 04, 2019

Mixed results for Guyanese Boxers at Lara’s card in T&T Windies Batting legend puts on gloves in Exhibition bout

Mixed results for Guyanese Boxers at Lara’s...

May 04, 2019

Dr. Deo and Hussain to represent Guyana at Sir Gary Sobers golf tourney

Dr. Deo and Hussain to represent Guyana at Sir...

May 04, 2019

Corona Futsal tournament kicks off tonight

Corona Futsal tournament kicks off tonight

May 04, 2019

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development leaguesPlay to continue today despite rain

Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development...

May 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]