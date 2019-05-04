Bounty Paper Towel & Solo development leaguesPlay to continue today despite rain

Head of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), Philip Fernandes has confirmed to Kaieteur Sport that play in the Bounty Paper Towel Men and Women’s Second Division and the Solo Soft Drink Under-20 Boys’ and Girls’ Outdoor Hockey Leagues will hit off as scheduled at the Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground on Carifesta Avenue, today, despite heavy rains yesterday.

“Saints ground is a hard ground and in addition to that, the surface is above the road level, so I don’t think the rains will affect this weekend’s fixtures,” Fernandes shared.

Fernandes, who is the top scorer in the Men’s Second Division League, will be part of the action today, playing for leaders’ Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) the sequel in the feature of the seven matches scheduled, against Hikers’ Cadets.

Saints, leaders in the Women’s Second Division, will cross sticks with Bingo GCC Spartans, in the most anticipated ladies clash.

There will be no play tomorrow; Arrival Day.