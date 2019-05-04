BCB/GNNL/RHTYSC100 Balls Tournament Dukestown CC and No. 72 All Stars CC to clash in final tomorrow- Ramdass blasts century in Semifinals

The No. 72 Cut and Load Ground in the Upper Corentyne area would be a hive of activity as the Berbice Cricket Board host the final of the Guy

ana National Newspapers Ltd/Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS 100 Balls Tournament. A total of twenty four Clubs started the popular tournament and tomorrow’s final is expected to attract a large crowd. Dukestown defeated No. 64 Fighting Marines by 71 runs at the Scottsburg Ground, while No. 72 All Stars crushed No. 70 Spartans by 9 wickets at the No. 72 Cut and Load Ground to reach the final.

At the Scottsburg Ground, Dukestown batting first amassed 141 for 7 off their 100 Balls with Errol Byass topscoring with 38, while C. Beresford 26 and J. Byass 24 offering support. Sgiraz Khan, Ramzan Subhan, Charles France, Davendra Budhoo and Leonard Sandy each took a wicket for No. 64 Fighting Marines. In response, No. 64 Fighting Marines were bowled out for 70 as only Ramzan Subhan 16 and Charles France 16 reached double figures. Wayne Garnett 3 for 18, Errol Byass 3 for 7, Jermaine Reid 2 for 8 and Vandam Narine 2 for 17 were the success bowlers for Dukestown.

At the Cut and Load Ground, No. 70 Spartans were bowled out for 122 with T. Rangaram 24, T. Ramoutar 25, A. Persaud 39 and S. Wazar 18 being the principal scorers. T. Baichan was the successful bowler with 4 for 17. Ryan Ramdass then tore into the hapless No.70 Spartans bowling attack to score a brutal 103 with eight boundaries and eleven massive sixes to lead his team to 124 for 1 from 9.4 Overs. P. Chatterpaul was a spectator to Ramdass’s assault and was left on 11 not out. N. Yacoob took 1 for 43.

In the Quarterfinals, No. 72 All Stars squeezed past No. 72 Cut and Load by 12 runs, while Dukestown defeated arch rivals Skeldon Titans by 8 wickets at the No. 69 Red Rose Ground. Skeldon Titans were bowled out for 87 with Anthony Seerah 25 and Duane Edwards 14 being the principal scorers. Dukestown then blasted themselves to 89 for 2 from 14.4 Overs with Clavern Beresford 73 not out. At the Cut and Load Ground, No. 72 All Stars made 111 for 7 with A. Hemchand34 and M. Bhoj 22. D. Chatterpaul 2 for 15 was the best bowler for the home team, who in reply was bowled out for 99 from 16 Overs. A. Ajib 23 and D. Chatterpaul 24 top scored in a losing cause. S. Singh 3 for 15 and A. henchman 3 for 19 bowled well to lead All Stars into the Semifinals.

BCB President Hilbert Foster along with General Manager (a) of Guyana National Newspapers Limited Donna Todd would share out the prizes after the game.