American Airlines to start selling tickets for NY route from Monday

Latest update May 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
American Airlines is to start selling tickets for the New York route from Monday, the Guyana Tourism Authority said yesterday.
The flights from JFK Airport to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) will commence on December 18th, adding to the Miami, Florida connections.
“American Airlines is providing travellers with more direct access to Guyana. The U.S.-based airline will begin direct service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, USA to Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Georgetown, Guyana on December 18th, 2019. Tickets go on sale from May 6th, 2019,” the Authority announced.
American Airlines, one of the biggest operators in the world, started flights here in 2018, with non-stop flights from Miami International Airport.
“This new route opens up an additional way travellers can access Guyana, experience its tourism product and discover its beauty. With these daily flights, American Airlines will make Guyana more accessible to the world and its key tourism markets,” said Brian T. Mullis, Director of the Authority.
A mere five months after American Airlines made its first flight from Miami to the CJIA, the US carrier last month announced plans to come daily from the Florida airport this month.
It also said that application process had commenced for flights servicing the high-demand New York/John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) – Georgetown (GEO) route. Tens of thousands of Guyanese live in the New York area.
In April, John Williams, Senior Analyst of International Government Affairs, American Airlines Inc., wrote Lt. Col (Ret’d) Egbert Field, Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
Williams informed the aviation regulator of American Airlines’ additional and enhanced service between Guyana and the US.
“Due to the successes of our current Miami (MIA) – Georgetown (GEO) flight, beginning next month (May), per our IATA Summer 2019 schedule filing, we will increase MIA-GEO to daily Airbus 319 service.”
Williams also disclosed that it is the plan to upgrade to a bigger plane on the Miami route.
“Later this year, we plan to upgrade the MIA-GEO aircraft from the 128-seat Airbus 319 to the 172-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft.”
