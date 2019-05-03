Welder faces High Court trial for murder at Mocha

The Georgetown High Court is hearing the murder trial of Kenkassie Lynch, who was indicted for the unlawful killing of Terrence Lanferman on June 1, 2015 at Mocha.

The matter which is being heard by Justice Navindra Singh commenced yesterday. So far, eight witnesses have been called to the stand by State Attorney Abigail Gibbs. Gibbs is appearing on behalf of the State in association with Attorney, Tuanna Hardy.

Lynch, a welder of Lot 110 CC Eccles, East Bank Demerara is alleged to have killed Lanferman on June 1, 2015 at his Lot 27 Nelson Street, Mocha Arcadia home. Lynch reportedly confessed to police that he and his cousin plotted the crime.

Lanferman was shot dead by a lone gunman who came and knocked at his door.

At the time of the shooting, Lanferman was in the bottom flat of the two-storey house he shared with his other sibling.

His lifeless body was discovered lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He received gunshot wounds to the neck and chest and was pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre East Bank Demerara.

The accused has since pleaded not guilty to the charge. He is being represented by Attorney Adrian Thompson.

Among the witnesses to take the stand yesterday was Orville Stuart, who told the court that he had pursued the suspect following the shooting incident at Mocha. Stuart told the court that he was hanging out at the corner when he heard what sounded like an explosion.

A few minutes after the explosion, the witness said a man ran past him. He said that the man was wearing a hoodie and had what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

Stuart said that he mounted his cycle and pursued the suspect. However, the witness said that the perpetrator jumped on the back of a CG motorcycle and made good his escape.

Questioned by the Defence Counsel about the description of the alleged perpetrator, the witness noted that he had not seen the man’s face but he could tell that he is dark in complexion because he was clad in a three quarter pants and he could see his legs.

The victim’s mother, Ulice Lanferman, also took the stand. She provided the court with an emotional testimony of identifying the body of her son after he was executed.

The woman became emotional even as she told the court that she was working as a pump attendant at the Guyoil Gas Station at Providence when she was informed of the incident involving her son.

The woman said that as a result of the call, she rushed over to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where she saw her son’s lifeless body—He was covered in blood.

Ebon Booker recalled that she lived at the upper flat of the house in which Terrence Lanferman and his girlfriend once lived. She said that on the day of the incident, she was at home.

The witness told the court that she had just finished cooking when Lanferman’s girlfriend came to visit her upstairs.

A few moments later, she said two loud explosions were heard. They rushed downstairs to see what had happened. There, they discovered, Lanferman lying in a pool of blood.