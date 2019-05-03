Watchman dies after a suspected beating

A 56-year-old man from Port Mourant, Berbice, yesterday succumbed at the New Amsterdam Hospital due to injuries he sustained during an alleged beating at his home he shared with another man, his son’s father-in-law.

The dead man has been identified as Vadanand Sukhra, of Lot 21 Port Mourant. Reports are that an unidentified individual barged unto his premises and struck him about his body along with a man identified as Fredrick Shaw, 56.

Shaw was treated for injuries to his face and subsequently sent home but Sukrha remained in critical condition until he succumbed.

The daughter- in-law of the dead man, Roshanie Shaw, told Kaieteur News that Shaw and Sukhra were both at home when the man entered the yard and house. She said that some time around 6:30 am Thursday she received a call informing her that her father-in-law had been injured.

She immediately rushed over to the house with her husband and found Sukhra on the floor with blood emanating from his mouth. She added that her father-in-law was in an unconscious state when they found him.

He was rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital for medical attention but was shortly after transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he succumbed around 17:00 hrs yesterday.

Sukhra reportedly had injuries to his head, while her father, Shaw, sustained injuries to his jaw and neck

According to the woman when she spoke with her father, he told her that he was fast asleep but was awakened to a voice asking Sukhra, “Is who lie down on the bench?” Shaw said that as he was attempting to get up the individual dealt him two cuffs to his face and a kick and then proceeded to beat Sukhra.

“He say me father-in-law tell the person is me son father-in-law and the person kick he on the bench and give he two cuff. Then the person go and hit my father in law,” she said.

Shaw told his daughter that after the beating the individual left and Sukhra walked into the kitchen as normal but “he na realise that he bin really deh bad until later the morning when he find he with the blood coming from he mouth and nose”.

However, the police are coming under fire once again after Shaw stated that when they turned up to report the matter at the Whim Police Station she was told to let her father “come to the station to make the report.”

“I tell dem my father at the hospital and dem still seh leh he come. Dem tek a li’l piece paper and write li’l bit information and send we away.”

She believes that the police were not taking the matter seriously.

Kaieteur News is unsure if an investigation was launched since calls to the Commander of the Division along with other senior officers went unanswered.