Tain man, sons ward off bandits during home invasion

Armed bandits who invaded the home of a Tain Villager and his family were given a difficult time when they broke into the family’s house.

The man Haimraj Pattiram, 52, and his two sons armed themselves with objects and cutlasses when bandits entered their premises and were attempting to wrench open the door leading to the upper flat of the home.

According to the wife, Satyawattie Pattiram, of Lot 160 Block 4, New Scheme Tain, some time around 3:00 am they heard loud noises emanating from the bottom flat of their home. Immediately her sons and husband armed themselves with a weapon and other objects with the intention of hurling it at the men if they gained entry through the door leading to the upper flat. The first call to the police was also made.

She stated that the men were trying to wrench open the door. Eventually when the crooks finally succeeded “the (occupants) start pelt thing on them bandits.”

“After them throw everything them only left with the cutlass in them hand and then them decide to take two chairs and throw it,” she said.

The woman said that the men removed two window panes from the lower flat to gain entry into the building and then broke the kitchen door to allow the other men to enter.

Pattiram stated that one perpetrator was heard shouting “Shoot the big man”. When another attempted to shoot at them, his gun failed.

“Like when he cranking he gun it na crank me son say.”

She explained that when they made the first call to the police, they called back shortly after for directions. “Is when dem (bandits) hear we giving directions then they get away.”

A silver band, silver chain and two sugar testing machines that were in the lower flat was taken by the men when they escaped. Police are investigating.