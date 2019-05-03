Tain man, sons ward off bandits during home invasion

Latest update May 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Armed bandits who invaded the home of a Tain Villager and his family were given a difficult time when they broke into the family’s house.
The man Haimraj Pattiram, 52, and his two sons armed themselves with objects and cutlasses when bandits entered their premises and were attempting to wrench open the door leading to the upper flat of the home.
According to the wife, Satyawattie Pattiram, of Lot 160 Block 4, New Scheme Tain, some time around 3:00 am they heard loud noises emanating from the bottom flat of their home. Immediately her sons and husband armed themselves with a weapon and other objects with the intention of hurling it at the men if they gained entry through the door leading to the upper flat. The first call to the police was also made.
She stated that the men were trying to wrench open the door. Eventually when the crooks finally succeeded “the (occupants) start pelt thing on them bandits.”
“After them throw everything them only left with the cutlass in them hand and then them decide to take two chairs and throw it,” she said.
The woman said that the men removed two window panes from the lower flat to gain entry into the building and then broke the kitchen door to allow the other men to enter.
Pattiram stated that one perpetrator was heard shouting “Shoot the big man”. When another attempted to shoot at them, his gun failed.
“Like when he cranking he gun it na crank me son say.”
She explained that when they made the first call to the police, they called back shortly after for directions. “Is when dem (bandits) hear we giving directions then they get away.”
A silver band, silver chain and two sugar testing machines that were in the lower flat was taken by the men when they escaped. Police are investigating.
May 03, 2019Round two action in the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup, East Bank Football Association leg will commence tomorrow following the conclusion of the final first round match between Diamond United...
May 03, 2019
May 03, 2019
May 03, 2019
May 03, 2019
May 03, 2019
In this country, once you have lots of money, you see people who do not have wealth as not worthy of being in your company.... more
The Ministry of Business, quite rightly, was keen on encouraging local businesses to go international. The Ministry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Meredith Alister McIntyre was born in Grenada but for much of his life, dedicated to promoting... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]