Soulja Bai got to jail people in de public interest

Soulja Bai doing a lot of things in the public interest. That mean that he got de public at heart. Of course, if dem boys should ask some odda people dem would seh Soulja Bai don’t care about de country.

Yesterday, he swear in some new Minister. When dem boys examine de news last week dem one man seh Soulja Bai got an old deck of cards and all he can do is shuffle. Before de week out, de man find new people. Some of dem so new that people asking wheh dem come from.

After he swear in de new Ministers dem boys decide to ask him some questions. Dem ask him bout de Housing Minister and he seh he move she in de public interest. Wha he really mean is that he move she out of de firing range of Jagdeo, Gail and de Chat-3.

Dem boys hear how dem people talk bout conflict of interest and somebody whisper how Jagdeo looking fuh an excuse to cover up fuh Irfaat.

Gail got she eye pun de presidency suh whatever Jagdeo seh she got to repeat. Soulja Bai was certain Jagdeo and Gail woulda mek de Housing thing a political issue.

When he send home See-all he tell people he was doing that in de public interest. And is a good thing because See-all write to himself to apply fuh twelve firearm licence. Then he reply to heself granting approval.

De next week he sit down wid heself to conduct de interview. Soulja Bai seh de man was either very smart of he was running mad. That is why he send home de man in de public interest.

Dem boys want to know why he don’t jail some people in de public interest. He did mek nuff promises in de public interest and is time he keep de promise to jail some people in de public interest.

Talk half and do everything in de public interest