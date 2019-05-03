Silvie’s Variety Store donates basketball and volleyball nets to NSC

Latest update May 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Sports Commission (NSC) one week ago received a large quantity of basketball and volleyball nets from Silvie’s Variety Store. The presentation was made by Silvie’s Sales Manager, Ms Naressa Nabby.
Director of Sport Christopher Jones in accepting the donation reiterated the importance of having Corporate Guyana play a part in improving Sports as it cannot be achieved by the Government alone.
Mr. Jones expressed heartfelt thanks to the management of Silvie’s Variety Store as this donation was a timely one and indeed helpful.
