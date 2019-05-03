MV Kimbia commissioned after $488M renovation

The newly rehabilitated MV Kimbia was commissioned by Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, yesterday.

A team from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, led by Patterson and Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Annette Ferguson, were treated to a tour of the newly renovated facility. Patterson said the boat, which is 38 years old, “will be able to service the country for another 20 years”.

The boat was driven along the Demerara River, between the ports of Georgetown and the Demerara Harbour Bridge, shadowed by a tug, the MT Aruka, . It was the same route when the vessel went on a trial run, last month.

It had undergone rehabilitation that lasted three years, to the tune of $488M.

The boat was retired for major rehabilitation that included works to its steering mechanism, which were done by Brenco Shipping & Trading Company Limited, in collaboration with Damen Shipyards of the Netherlands.

The vessel received complimentary television sets, a number of refrigerators and freezers, improved cabin facilities and a refurbished galley, courtesy of the contractor Courtney Benn Construction Company.

This is the sixth marine vessel to be rehabilitated within the past three years. The Transport and Harbours Department said that the marine fleet had almost all been mothballed. There was no effort to keep them afloat.

This vessel was commissioned nearly 70 years ago. It serviced communities along the Berbice River and the North West District. With age, it began to breakdown before it could complete a voyage. In one case, it had to be towed back to Port Georgetown after stalling miles in the Atlantic.

Patterson said that the addition to the service will benefit the Northwest greatly, because it is larger than the Barima, and will carry much more cargo.

“It adds to our fleet. So, obviously, the frequency at which we can get to service the Northwest is enhanced. It’s a bigger boat than the other two”

“[It will be] cheaper for communities to get their goods in. So we’re quite pleased,” Patterson told the press.

The Minister said that it is just part of the overall package for the upgrade of the maritime sector “and better service for residents in regions One and Two”.

He added that they expect to get feedback from those communities on how the new service benefits them, and what could be done better. Further, the inspectorate division is expected to be reinstated.

“So therefore, questions of people being treated unfairly – people not being allowed service in order – that will be addressed by the inspectorate division”.

There have been complaints about persons’ cargo being taken off of the Barima due to overloading, including perishables and other valuable items.

To remedy that issue, Patterson said that the boat will be put into operation as soon as possible.