MoU to see Regions Four and Ten collaborating to develop Moblissa

The Regional Democratic Council [RDC] of Regions Four and Ten will shortly be inking a Memorandum of Understand [MoU] to partner towards developing a shared community. The community in question is Moblissa which forms part of both Regions.

Region Ten Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian, spoke of the partnering plans during a recent Government outreach to Linden.

According to Morian, Moblissa is considered to be a very blessed community given its geographical positioning. As such, he said, the administrations of both regions have consented that they will seek to further develop the region collectively.

“Region Ten and Region Four will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that we would share the work and issues of this community. That Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed some time next week, which means that if there is something to be done, resources from Region Ten would be pooled with resources from Region Four.

“This would give us a boost to get things done in a faster manner,” the Regional Chairman said

Morian pointed out that already his region and Region Four have a very good working relationship and noted that he foresees it getting closer and better with the signing of the MoU. He said that through this agreement a lot more would be done for the residents of Moblissa taking into consideration that the MoU will allow for a more structured system.

The Regional Chairman said that it is through this relationship, that the residents will see a number of collaborative projects.

According to Morian he was fulfilling a commitment he made a few weeks ago to donate four lengths of chain-link fence, which he said will be used to fence the community centre ground. The residents, he said, raised this issue with him and his Region Four counterpart, Ms. Genevieve Allen, when they visited a few weeks ago.

He said that he had committed to the chain-link fence while she committed to providing wood and bolts.

“The Regional Chairman, Ms. Genevieve Allen, told me that she is still awaiting the estimate for the wood so that she can procure it and she has asked me to remind you that she needs the estimate so as to deliver on her commitment.

“So I am urging the CDC Chairman to get this ASAP so that Ms Allen would get the wood and other things to complete the fence as we would have committed to the residents,” Morian said.

The Region Ten Chairman reassured residents that his administration together with the commitment from Region Four would seek to address a number of issues within the community.

He reminded them that he has been seeking a number of ways to help, pointing to the reconstruction of two bridges which, he noted, needs to be urgently repaired.

“Some weeks ago some of you would recall that the Regional Chairman of Region Four almost lost her life on one of those bridges. We are grateful to God that she didn’t. This incident resulted in the RDC immediately taking matters into our hands and we are committed to fixing that bridge,” he said.

Additionally, Morian said that a tractor and plough have been sought for both Linden and Moblissa promising that if the one which was promised to Linden arrives first he would endeavour to have it used between both communities.

He declared that for the 2020 budget he is hoping to ensure that Moblissa, like the farming community of Linden, can have its own tractor and plough as it is his administration’s intent to further develop and push agriculture.

“There is a farming community in Wisroc and they have 550 acres. Their biggest complaint is that they need a tractor.

“However, we have made a request to an agency for a tractor and a plough and would like to assure you that if the tractor and plough comes long before the budget it would be used here and in Linden,” said Morian.

He reiterated his assurance that “once the tractor has been released it would be used at both sides.”