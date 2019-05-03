Minister Patterson-Yearwood removed from Housing in “public interest”- President Granger

Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood was placed in charge of Department of Housing in 2015, a key entity that overlooked the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA).

She was supposed to clean up the authority, which up to 2015 was dogged by constant allegations of corruption and mismanagement under the previous administration of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic.

However, last week, she was removed from Housing and placed in the Ministry of Agriculture to handle “Rural Affairs”.

Yesterday, President David Granger said that the Minister was removed in the “public interest”.

The president was being asked about the circumstance that compelled him to take the decision in light of evidence that her husband benefitted from millions in contracts to build turn-key homes for CH&PA.

“There were certain allegations, and I felt it would be in the public interest for her to go to another ministry,” the president told reporters at the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday, shortly after swearing in a number of new ministers.

Patterson-Yearwood was not there.

However, several of her colleague ministers, including Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, were there.

According to the president, the minister has not been convicted of any crime.

He said that he felt her services could be used in supporting the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Affairs

“Yes, I met her and she clarified …at this point I am satisfied that she has not committed any criminal offence and that she is a fit and proper person to continue to serve in the Department of Rural Affairs.”

It appears that the department was specially created for her.

Meanwhile, speaking with reporters on the resignations of four senior ministers who have dual citizenship and are barred from holding parliamentary and ministerial posts, the president admitted that the four have considerable experience.

The four ministers who resigned last week were Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge; Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin and Minister with responsibility for Public Service, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine.

According to Granger, Harmon will continue to play a key role in the Ministry of the Presidency. He was appointed as Director General to assist the president in the administration- a non-ministerial role.

According to the president, the ministry has several large departments. These include Defence, Environment, Energy and a number of commissions.

“Very large administration…I need the assistance.”

With regards to the appointment of Dr. Karen Cummings as the new Foreign Affairs Minister, President David Granger stressed that with Minister Carl Greenidge gone, the country could not be without a substantive minister.

Guyana is currently fighting the border claims of Venezuela in the International Court.

“I felt in my considered judgment she is the fittest person to hold that portfolio; that is the deciding factor.”

Greenidge, a season minister who served under Forbes Burnham and then Desmond Hoyte, had been meeting with the President who yesterday disclosed he wants the former ministers to continue to serve.