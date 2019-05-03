Dr. Karen Cummings is new Foreign Affairs Minister

Guyana has a new Foreign Minister.

Yesterday, President David Granger swore in Dr. Karen Cummings at the Ministry of the Presidency.

A former Junior Health Minister, Dr. Cummings will replace Carl Greenidge who was forced to resign after a recent Appeal Court ruling that barred persons with dual citizenships to be Members of Parliament, and by extension, ministers of the government.

The top ministers who had resigned also were Minister of State, Joseph Harmon; Minister in charge of Public Service, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine and Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin.

Also sworn in yesterday were Haimraj Rajkumar, the new Minister of Business; Dawn Hastings-Williams as the Minister of State; and Tabitha Sarabo-Halley as Minister of the Public Service in the Ministry of the Presidency. They will now all be joining in as part of the Cabinet.

“The Oath of Office is not a ceremonial ritual, it represents a solemn promise,” President Granger told the new ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the Credentials Room at the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP).

Granger explained that the constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana empowers the President to appoint ministers from among persons who are elected Members of the National Assembly or are qualified to be elected as such members.

He further explained that the constitution also mandates that every minister shall subscribe to an Oath of Office before entering upon the duties of his or her office.

“The Oath of Office is not a ceremonial ritual…it represents a solemn promise and creates three principal obligations,” the President emphasised.

“I urge them all [Ministers of Government] to obey faithfully the Oath of Office. The Guyanese Nation can be assured and continue to look forward to the smooth functioning of their government as a result of these changes,” President Granger stated.

Dr. Cummings admitted: “I know it’s a lot of hard work, but I am prepared for the task and I hope to serve in this new office with distinction.”

According to Dr. Cummings, during her tenure at the Ministry of Public Health, she managed to achieve significant progress in the public health system.

She said also, that she would be looking to former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, for guidance and for him to share his expertise in this sector.

Rajkumar said that he was given a briefing of his new office. “I started to get acquainted with the different agencies; it is very challenging. We have a lot to offer to the people.”

Newly sworn-in Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Minister of Public Service, explained that based on her presence at the recent outreaches she was made aware of issues in her present sector and assured that these issues would be at the top of her agenda.

Dawn Hastings-Williams has been reassigned to serve as Minister of State, while Simona Broomes has a new portfolio under the Ministry of Presidency to serve as Minister with responsibility for Youth Affairs.

Minister Annette Ferguson is now tasked with responsibility for the housing sector which was headed by Minister Valerie Adams-Yearwood, who has been reassigned to serve as Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture.