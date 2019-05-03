Jagdeo says: Gov’t should apologise for honouring convicted terrorist

Latest update May 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday criticized the Government for honouring convicted terrorist Abdul Kadir in parliament last month.
Speaking at his weekly press conference, yesterday, Jagdeo agreed that the motion should not have been presented in the House.
Jagdeo noted that terrorism is a serious issue throughout the world and as such the Government owes the world especially those directly affected by terrorism an apology.
“They owe the world an apology and that is the only way we will remove this stain that is on Guyana internationally. Instead of the government apologising to Guyana and all victims of international terrorism the world, it has chosen to make excuses,” he stated.
According to Jagdeo, the motion should not have made the Order paper.
“It should not have been debated by the PNC and passed in the National Assembly. This is a stain on Guyana globally.”
The opposition leader believes that apologising is the only way to ensure that Guyana and by extension all Guyanese are not stained.
Kadir, deceased, is a former Member of Parliament who served on the list of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), and as former Mayor of Linden was honoured by the Government.
However, Kadir’s last days were marked by a controversy that reverberated across the globe.
He became known globally after he was convicted in the US for conspiring to attack John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, by exploding fuel tanks and the fuel pipeline under the airport.
A US Federal Jury convicted Kadir and one of his co-conspirators, Russell DeFreitas, in July 2010, after a nine-week trial. The coalition’s decision to honour the terrorist has met with backlash from the United States Embassy in Guyana, the European Union and Canada.
