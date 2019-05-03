Latest update May 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Jagdeo says: Gov’t should apologise for honouring convicted terrorist

May 03, 2019 News 0

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday criticized the Government for honouring convicted terrorist Abdul Kadir in parliament last month.
Speaking at his weekly press conference, yesterday, Jagdeo agreed that the motion should not have been presented in the House.

Abdul Kadir

Jagdeo noted that terrorism is a serious issue throughout the world and as such the Government owes the world especially those directly affected by terrorism an apology.
“They owe the world an apology and that is the only way we will remove this stain that is on Guyana internationally. Instead of the government apologising to Guyana and all victims of international terrorism the world, it has chosen to make excuses,” he stated.
According to Jagdeo, the motion should not have made the Order paper.
“It should not have been debated by the PNC and passed in the National Assembly. This is a stain on Guyana globally.”
The opposition leader believes that apologising is the only way to ensure that Guyana and by extension all Guyanese are not stained.
Kadir, deceased, is a former Member of Parliament who served on the list of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), and as former Mayor of Linden was honoured by the Government.
However, Kadir’s last days were marked by a controversy that reverberated across the globe.
He became known globally after he was convicted in the US for conspiring to attack John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, by exploding fuel tanks and the fuel pipeline under the airport.
A US Federal Jury convicted Kadir and one of his co-conspirators, Russell DeFreitas, in July 2010, after a nine-week trial. The coalition’s decision to honour the terrorist has met with backlash from the United States Embassy in Guyana, the European Union and Canada.

 

More in this category

Sports

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegThree matches slated for tomorrow @ GFF National Training Facility

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegThree matches slated for...

May 03, 2019

  Round two action in the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup, East Bank Football Association leg will commence tomorrow following the conclusion of the final first round match between Diamond United...
Read More
Walter Grant-Stuart for Para-cycling events in Canada, Italy and Belgium powered by the NSC

Walter Grant-Stuart for Para-cycling events in...

May 03, 2019

Silvie’s Variety Store donates basketball and volleyball nets to NSC

Silvie’s Variety Store donates basketball and...

May 03, 2019

Rupununi FA Champions League quarter finalists known; to kick off tomorrow

Rupununi FA Champions League quarter finalists...

May 03, 2019

Rain prevents Berbice from possible victory over the Select U17 team

Rain prevents Berbice from possible victory over...

May 03, 2019

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day Inter-County U-19 CricketMOM Spooner bowls Demerara to emphatic 1st round win

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day Inter-County U-19 CricketMOM...

May 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]