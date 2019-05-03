Harmon’s role as Director-General still being defined- DG Harmon tasked with chairing post-Cabinet briefings

Newly appointed Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, said his role is still being worked out. Addressing the media at a post-Cabinet press conference today, the former State Minister said the announcement of this new position, along with changes in ministerial portfolios occurred at a time when four senior ministers demitted office

simultaneously.

He explained that this requires some amount of rebalancing in the government hence, changes had to made within a very short space of time, “so you will appreciate that this rebalancing takes time and the actual designation of some former ministers and the duties which they perform are still works in progress.”

Harmon said he has already been tasked with the role of chairing the post-Cabinet press conferences.

Former Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenridge’s future portfolios are also being examined, DG Harmon stated.

“The president met with the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, this morning, there are some on-going discussions taking place and with former minister Dominic Gaskin as well, as well as with former minister Dr. Rupert Roopnarine.”

He explained that once the situations have been clarified and decisions made, the public will be informed.