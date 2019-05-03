Latest update May 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Harmon’s role as Director-General still being defined- DG Harmon tasked with chairing post-Cabinet briefings

May 03, 2019 News 0

Newly appointed Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, said his role is still being worked out. Addressing the media at a post-Cabinet press conference today, the former State Minister said the announcement of this new position, along with changes in ministerial portfolios occurred at a time when four senior ministers demitted office

Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon

simultaneously.
He explained that this requires some amount of rebalancing in the government hence, changes had to made within a very short space of time, “so you will appreciate that this rebalancing takes time and the actual designation of some former ministers and the duties which they perform are still works in progress.”
Harmon said he has already been tasked with the role of chairing the post-Cabinet press conferences.
Former Business Minister, Dominic Gaskin and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenridge’s future portfolios are also being examined, DG Harmon stated.
“The president met with the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, this morning, there are some on-going discussions taking place and with former minister Dominic Gaskin as well, as well as with former minister Dr. Rupert Roopnarine.”
He explained that once the situations have been clarified and decisions made, the public will be informed.

More in this category

Sports

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegThree matches slated for tomorrow @ GFF National Training Facility

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegThree matches slated for...

May 03, 2019

  Round two action in the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup, East Bank Football Association leg will commence tomorrow following the conclusion of the final first round match between Diamond United...
Read More
Walter Grant-Stuart for Para-cycling events in Canada, Italy and Belgium powered by the NSC

Walter Grant-Stuart for Para-cycling events in...

May 03, 2019

Silvie’s Variety Store donates basketball and volleyball nets to NSC

Silvie’s Variety Store donates basketball and...

May 03, 2019

Rupununi FA Champions League quarter finalists known; to kick off tomorrow

Rupununi FA Champions League quarter finalists...

May 03, 2019

Rain prevents Berbice from possible victory over the Select U17 team

Rain prevents Berbice from possible victory over...

May 03, 2019

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day Inter-County U-19 CricketMOM Spooner bowls Demerara to emphatic 1st round win

Hand-in-Hand 3-Day Inter-County U-19 CricketMOM...

May 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]