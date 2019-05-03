Latest update May 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Govt. making it easy for PPP to win next General and Regional Elections–Jagdeo

May 03, 2019 News 0

PPP General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, said yesterday that the sheer folly and incompetence of the APNU+AFC Government is making it easier for the political opposition to win the next General and Regional Elections.

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo

Speaking to the media at his Church Street Office, Jagdeo said that the APNU+AFC is a visionless cabal which has forgotten the nation’s youths, has a partisan outlook on issues, and lacks a plan for any of the major revenue earning sectors.
He said, “I think people have seen the true nature of this government. We pointed it out on the campaign trail. They went into office with vague promises and some specific ones. I say vague in the sense that they said they will raise billions from stopping corruption.
“Remember, they had said that there was massive procurement fraud going on…Then they proceeded to exclude all the young people from government…”
Jagdeo added, “They became totally corrupt. In fact, in four years, they have done more harm to institutions which fight corruption and destroyed the Procurement Act with their noncompliance. They even undermined the Integrity Commission by failing to submit statements…”
The Opposition Leader said that there is no direction from this government and the nation is beginning to understand that all along, its accusations against the PPP were baseless. He said that the people are seeing that the PPP is a party that is committed to improving the lot of all Guyanese.

