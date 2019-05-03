GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –EBFA LegThree matches slated for tomorrow @ GFF National Training Facility

Round two action in the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup, East Bank Football Association leg will commence tomorrow following the conclusion of the final first round match between Diamond United and Samatta Point/Kaneville from 12:00hrs at the GFF National Training Facility, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Already through to the next round are Timehri Panthers, Grove Hi Tech, Diamond Upsetters and Soesdyke Falcons. Two second round matches would be played at 14:00hrs and 16:00hrs, respectively.

Grove Hi Tech will be going all out for victory in their quest to advance to the semi finals when they oppose Diamond Upsetters which will be aiming for an upset win in what would be a tough task for the latter; game time is 14:00hrs.

The main event from 16:00hrs will see Timehri Panthers coming up against Herstelling Raiders which drew the bye to the second round. A potentially exciting day of rivalry is expected. The winner of the Diamond United/Samatta Point/Kaneville clash will earn a date with Soesdyke Falcons on Monday in the lone match from 14:00hrs after which the semi finalists would be decided.

Meanwhile, The EBFA Senior League 2019 sponsored by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) will kick off with the official march pass of all the contesting clubs at 13:00hrs followed by the lone match between Grove Hi Tech and Kuru Kururu Warriors from 14:00hrs.

The other clubs competing are Mocha Champs, Agricola Red Triangle, Diamond Upsetters, Diamond United, Friendship All Stars, Soesdyke Falcons, Timehri Panthers, Herstelling Raiders and Samatta Point/Kaneville.