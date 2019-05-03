Latest update May 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

“Eggman” caught stealing chickens.

The thief tied up awaiting his escort to the lockups

Ferose, called “Eggman”, was badly beaten and tied up around 03:00hrs yesterday morning.
The thief was caught in the wee hours of the morning, after a businessman was awakened by the noise of someone trying to break into his home. He then went to investigate the source of the noise and caught the thief red handed in his pen in the act of stealing his chickens.
Neighbours were alerted and the thief was given a sound thrashing. His hands and feet were bound to prevent any attempt to escape.
The police were summoned and he was arrested.
According to reports the owner sustained a stab wound to the arm, from a knife the thief had in his hand during the scuffle to tie him up.

 

