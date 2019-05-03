“Eggman” caught stealing chickens.

Latest update May 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
Ferose, called “Eggman”, was badly beaten and tied up around 03:00hrs yesterday morning.
The thief was caught in the wee hours of the morning, after a businessman was awakened by the noise of someone trying to break into his home. He then went to investigate the source of the noise and caught the thief red handed in his pen in the act of stealing his chickens.
Neighbours were alerted and the thief was given a sound thrashing. His hands and feet were bound to prevent any attempt to escape.
The police were summoned and he was arrested.
According to reports the owner sustained a stab wound to the arm, from a knife the thief had in his hand during the scuffle to tie him up.
May 03, 2019Round two action in the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup, East Bank Football Association leg will commence tomorrow following the conclusion of the final first round match between Diamond United...
May 03, 2019
May 03, 2019
May 03, 2019
May 03, 2019
May 03, 2019
In this country, once you have lots of money, you see people who do not have wealth as not worthy of being in your company.... more
The Ministry of Business, quite rightly, was keen on encouraging local businesses to go international. The Ministry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Meredith Alister McIntyre was born in Grenada but for much of his life, dedicated to promoting... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]