Diabetes Association to foster better eye care with IDF donation

The Guyana Diabetes Association will now be able to better track and control eye illnesses in diabetic patients.

This has come about through the donation of a Tang Fundus Camera (Model: TFL-1

0) from the International Diabetes Federation.

The very sophisticated camera will not only enable the promotion of better eye care for diabetic patients, it will also assist the local diabetes arm in detecting eye illnesses at an early stage.

Early detection can prevent eventual impaired vision, with extension blindness. The camera produces immediate reading (which can be printed out) on status of eye damage and also proves instant photos of the retina and other areas to facilitate corrective treatment.

Yesterday IDF’s, Glynis Beaton, welcomed the gift saying that it was a great boost to their operations.

She said that this will speed up their services, and save the eye of many patients now that this equipment made available provides information for emergency treatments and even referrals.

Beaton noted that the local diabetes organisation will now be able to save the sight of many as this speedy eye care initiative will see more patients being referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where corrective treatment/ surgery will be administered.

“The provision of the very sophisticated camera has created another plus for the local diabetes arm. It now puts us in a position to better diagnose the state of the eyes of diabetic patients, at an early stage.

“This makes room for correctives measures to be implemented to save the sight of many. We are now more than able to better treat our patients, save their sight and provide professional medical care with accurate eye care photos and information, provided by the camera.

“It’s also very good that the camera takes instant photos of the retina and other areas of the eyes. This provides the specialists with concrete information for better diagnosis and treatment.”

Training in the use of the camera has already begun. Many volunteers are already acquainted with its use and functions. The Guyana Diabetes Association is expected to pay US$50 per annum to the IDF to offset expenses for the camera’s software.

That aside, the Guyana Diabetes Association has so far been conducting several outreach initiatives across Guyana.

This camera will now serve as a booster to these projects. Such a programme has improved significantly according to Beaton who noted that they have now moved from blood testing to more heightened levels of treatment.

She lauded the efforts of the GPHC’s very active Diabetic Eye Care Clinic which she said has been working in close collaboration with the local diabetes arm.