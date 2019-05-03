Consultancy team engages RDC Councillors on Highway rehabilitation project.

A team from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Consultancy Services yesterday paid a visit to the Region Ten De

mocratic Council, at the invitation of Regional Chairman, Rennis Morian.

The Purpose of the visit was to engage the Regional Chairman, Councillors and other important stakeholders, in discussio ns on the proposed rehabilitation of the Soesdyke- Linden Highway, and the feasibility study and design for the upgrade of the Linden to Mabura Hill Road and River crossing at Kurupukari.

The team comprised Project Director, Stuart Hughes; Social and Environmental Specialist, Vanda Razack; Senior Engineer Deon Amsterdam; and representatives from the Environmental Agency, among others.

Hughes, who gave an overview of the projects, first spoke of the Soesdyke- Linden Highway, and the work that the team has been engaged in so far.

He pointed out that a number of Geotechnical investigations, have been undertaken along the entire thoroughfare.

He added that the investigations have determined that the structure has a good foundation to work with.

This, he pointed out, is because of the excellent quality of materials used in its construction, and the way that it was originally designed.

According to Hughes, during a 36-hour, continuous count of trucks, traversing the Highway, the team was able to weigh 1,413 trucks, with 214 being weighed in Linden.

This was done, in an effort to determine the type of pressure that the thoroughfare is subjected to on a daily basis, and thus come up with a design capable of withstanding such pressure.

However, more importantly, he pointed to the need for regulations to be implemented.

Hughes said that the heaviest axle load trucks recorded was 19 tonnes, while according to regulations, the legal limit is only 7.2 tonnes.

He declared, “There clearly must be control of trucks traversing the Highway!”

He said that sand trucks, were found to be the major offenders, but logging trucks too, were also over laden.

Hughes said that yesterday’s consultation was the first of three. There will be consultations until September.

“We also have to do the technical and economic feasibility report and the Environmental and social impact assessment.

“For any project, the EPA has to issue a permit to the Ministry.'”

Hughes further related that the rehabilitated works would extend from the Highway and end at the Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge.

According to Engineer Deon Anderson, the aim of the consultation was to solicit and incorporate suggestions by stakeholders, into the final designs for the projects.

However she said that there might be suggestions that would not be practicable.

Specialist, Vanda Razack, said that the team had “a very good cluster meeting”, with the Kuru Kururu NDC.

There, residents were afforded the opportunity to raise any concern, as it relates to the Highway rehabilitation project, and also make pertinent suggestions.

Razack said that SRKN have been contracted to work on both the Highway and the Mabura Road, up to Mabura Hill.

Councillors Charles Sampson, Gordon Callender, Antonio Hackett and Chairman Morian, questioned the team, as it relates to the projects, and also made suggestions, that would help to enhance their implementation.

$134Million from the 2019 budget for infrastructural works, was allocated to facilitate studies and execute works for the rehabilitation of the Soesdyke- Linden Highway.

Commuters who are forced to traverse this carriageway regularly, have made continuous calls for its rehabilitation. Many have blamed its uneven surface and unlit state, for several fatal accidents over the years.